How to get a Philo free trial and other deals

For those of you who aren't thrilled by cable TV pricing and lackluster content, Philo has become a top choice among streaming services. Philo is a live TV streaming service that has become a serious contender with its channel line-up and affordable pricing. For $20 per month, users gain access to at least 64 channels while incorporating an on-demand library of over 5,000 TV series and films for plenty of content to watch. Philo also provides a free trial to those who have never used their services.

Philo free trial

For seven days, new Philo users may experience the streaming service's well-rounded catalog of films and TV series, as well as the line-up of channels. Philo's trial period is similar to its competitors such as fuboTV, but can be longer than competitors such as Sling TV depending on when you sign up. Despite offering only a week for its free trial, this is actually plenty of time to test the waters for a service that offers plenty of TV shows and films, given that its trial is completely catch-free.

How to get it:

In order to get the Philo free trial, visit Philo's website and scroll down on the homepage until you reach a button that reads, "Start Free Trial." Once you've clicked the button, it will take you to a new page where you'll have to either enter your phone number or email address.

Below that, you'll need to select your plan as well as any add-ons you wish to include. An account summary below will display how much money you'll owe each month and you'll need to enter your payment information as well.

Once you've completed that, you'll have the next seven days to enjoy your free trial with Philo before you have to start paying for the services. If you decide to cancel, Philo makes it simple to log into your account to do so without having to contact customer service.

Philo deals compared

Outside of the free trial offer, Philo does not offer any other deals at this time. However, if you compare Philo's pricing to services like fuboTV, Sling, and Hulu + Live TV, it is a significantly more affordable streaming platform, though it offers much less content. Below are a few competitor deals and free-trial offerings:

Hulu + Live TV: You can get a seven-day free trial with Hulu + Live TV, giving you the opportunity to preview 65+ live channels and thousands of on-demand titles. You also have the option to get a 30-day free trial, but this is only for the Hulu and Hulu (No Ads) plans.

Sling TV: With this streaming service, users have a variety of deals. Sling TV is currently offering $10 off and free DVR Plus (200 hours of storage) for your first month. You can also get a free AirTV Mini streaming device, normally an $80 value, if you prepay for two months.

fubo TV: This streaming service offers a seven-day free trial period for its streaming services. While fuboTV offers three plans, only two of those plans come with a free trial period: the Starter, $65/mo., and Latino Quarterly, $33/mo. The Elite plan, $80/mo., does not come with a free-trial option.

YouTube TV: YouTube TV offers a full two-week free trial period -- most services, with the exception of Hulu, typically offer seven days or less.

Their sole plan, priced at $65/mo., offers unlimited DVR space and thousands of on-demand titles for a max of six accounts per household. With this streaming service, you can also add on perks like HBO Max ($15/mo.), STARZ ($9/mo.), and Sports Plus ($11/mo.), for extra fees. These individual add-ons also come with their own trial periods.

Amazon Prime Video: With 30 days to test out Amazon Prime for free, Prime Video is one of the longer free trials. If you're already a Prime member ($13/mo.), Prime Video comes with your subscription. If you don't have Prime but just want access to streaming, Prime Video is $9/mo after your trial runs out.

Our final take

When considering how much unattractive fluff already inflates other TV channel listing services, Philo offers your favorite channels at a remarkably affordable price. Despite not being completely ad-free, Philo remains mindful of its customers by offering unlimited DVR storage for your favorite shows.

Tired of cable TV charging you an arm and a leg, despite how little you appreciate the channels you watch? Consider Philo your excuse to cut your cable cord if watching sporting events or local news channels is not a priority to you. Take advantage of the seven-day free trial and see if the live TV service is a good fit.