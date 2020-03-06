The first full trailer for Penny Dreadful: City of Angels is the show's most intense preview yet. On Friday, Showtime released the trailer for John Logan's Penny Dreadful follow-up series, and it teases riots, gore, Natalie Dormer punching a cop, a chilling religious revival, and at least one spectral figure watching from the shadows. We wouldn't have Penny Dreadful any other way.

City of Angels, premiering April 26 on Showtime, is set in 1938 Los Angeles on the volatile cusp of World War II. In the series, tensions in the community are inflamed by supernatural forces like Magda (Dormer), a powerful demon who can take the appearance of anyone she chooses. She'll face off against her sister, Santa Muerte (Lorenza Izzo), the Angel of Holy Death.

"All mankind needs to be the monster he truly is is being told he can," Magda says in the trailer.

The trailer also features a closer look at a character who didn't play a major role in any of the teasers: Kerry Bishé's Sister Molly, a charismatic radio evangelist, singer, and gifted orator. The new footage shows Molly asking Detective Tiago Vega (Daniel Zovatto) if he believes in God, and she doesn't seem inclined to take no for an answer.

Everything We Know So Far About Penny Dreadful: City of Angels

Billed as a "spiritual descendent" of the original Showtime series, Penny Dreadful: City of Angels kicks off with a grisly murder that pulls Vega and his partner, Lewis Michener (Nathan Lane), into the middle of the social and political upheaval of the era. Freeways threaten to displace the local Mexican-American community, spies in the Third Reich infiltrate the government, and radio evangelism is on the rise.

Rory Kinnear, Michael Gladis, Johnathan Nieves, and Jessica Garza also star. The recurring cast includes Adam Rodriguez, Amy Madigan, Brent Spiner, Lin Shaye, Thomas Kretschmann, Ethan Peck, and Dominic Sherwood.

City of Angels is created, written, and executive-produced by Penny Dreadful creator John Logan. Michael Aguilar also executive-produces, as do Sam Mendes and Pippa Harris. Paco Cabezas is set to direct multiple episodes.

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels premieres Sunday, April 26 at 10/9c on Showtime.