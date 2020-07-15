Peacock has officially taken flight! NBCUniversal's new streaming service has finally launched wide, which means you now have a great excuse to cancel all of your plans and enjoy some waffles and all the bacon along with your umpteenth binge of Parks and Recreation or start your day off right with one of Coach Taylor's pump speeches in Friday Night Lights! Those shows, along with many other TV favorites and films, are now available to stream for free on the ad-supported streaming service — but not everything is accessible to those who don't opt for one of Peacock's two paid subscription choices.
Peacock offers two options for paid subscriptions: for $4.99/month, you can have full access to the service's offerings but will experience ads, or you can opt for the ad-free subscription for $9.99/month. With the paid options, viewers get access to even more of Peacock's content.
For starters, only a sample of Peacock's originals, several of which became available to watch at launch, can be streamed for free without a premium subscription. There are also some major TV favorites hidden under the premium feather icon, including Two and a Half Men, Superstore, Everybody Loves Raymond, The King of Queens, George Lopez, House, The Affair, Ray Donovan, and most seasons of Law & Order and its spin-offs Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Criminal Intent.
Here's What You Can Watch for Free on Peacock, NBC's New Streaming Service
There are also quite a lot of films which are only available to Peacock Premium subscribers, including comedies like Evan Almighty, Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Identity Thief, Shrek, and Ted, along with prestige dramas like Charlie Wilson's War, Children of Men, and W. You'll also have to pony up if you want to watch much of Peacock's Alfred Hitchcock movie collection because while you can check out some all-timers like The Birds, Psycho, Rear Window, and Vertigo, many are also only available to paid subscribers, including Rope, Saboteur, Shadow of a Doubt, The Trouble with Harry, and The Man Who Knew Too Much.
Here are a list of the TV shows and movies you'll need a Peacock Premium subscription to watch.
TV SHOWS
The Affair
The Alfred Hitchcock Hour
American Ninja Warrior
Care Bears
Care Bears: Adventures in Care-a-Lot
Care Bears: Welcome to Care-a-Lot
Dragons: Riders of Berk
Everybody Loves Raymond
George Lopez
House
The Jeff Foxworthy Show
Hogan
The King of Queens
Law & Order
Law & Order: Criminal Intent
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Love Child
Ray Donovan
Return to Rio
Superstore
Swedish Dicks
Two and a Half Men
The Wrong Girl
MOVIES
3 Smart Girls
Accepted
Bangkok Dangerous
Banksy and the Rise of Outlaw Art
Black Dahlia
Bruno
Charlie Wilson's War
Children of Men
Creature from the Black Lagoon
Double Indemnity
Evan Almighty
Family Plot
Fear of a Black Hat
Fletch Lives
Forgetting Sarah Marshall
Frankenstein
The Front Page
Going My Way
Identity Thief
Joe
Larry Crowne
Lone Survivor
Marnie
Nanny McPhee
Nanny McPhee Returns
The Paper
The Rare Breed
Road to Morocco
Rope
Saboteur
Shadow of a Doube
Shrek
A Simple Wish
Spartacus
Ted
The Man Who Knew Too Much
The Trouble with Harry
Topaz
W
Find out what else you need to know about Peacock right here.