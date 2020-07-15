Peacock has officially taken flight! NBCUniversal's new streaming service has finally launched wide, which means you now have a great excuse to cancel all of your plans and enjoy some waffles and all the bacon along with your umpteenth binge of Parks and Recreation or start your day off right with one of Coach Taylor's pump speeches in Friday Night Lights! Those shows, along with many other TV favorites and films, are now available to stream for free on the ad-supported streaming service — but not everything is accessible to those who don't opt for one of Peacock's two paid subscription choices.

Peacock offers two options for paid subscriptions: for $4.99/month, you can have full access to the service's offerings but will experience ads, or you can opt for the ad-free subscription for $9.99/month. With the paid options, viewers get access to even more of Peacock's content.

For starters, only a sample of Peacock's originals, several of which became available to watch at launch, can be streamed for free without a premium subscription. There are also some major TV favorites hidden under the premium feather icon, including Two and a Half Men, Superstore, Everybody Loves Raymond, The King of Queens, George Lopez, House, The Affair, Ray Donovan, and most seasons of Law & Order and its spin-offs Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Criminal Intent.

There are also quite a lot of films which are only available to Peacock Premium subscribers, including comedies like Evan Almighty, Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Identity Thief, Shrek, and Ted, along with prestige dramas like Charlie Wilson's War, Children of Men, and W. You'll also have to pony up if you want to watch much of Peacock's Alfred Hitchcock movie collection because while you can check out some all-timers like The Birds, Psycho, Rear Window, and Vertigo, many are also only available to paid subscribers, including Rope, Saboteur, Shadow of a Doubt, The Trouble with Harry, and The Man Who Knew Too Much.

Here are a list of the TV shows and movies you'll need a Peacock Premium subscription to watch.

TV SHOWS

The Affair

The Alfred Hitchcock Hour

American Ninja Warrior

Care Bears

Care Bears: Adventures in Care-a-Lot

Care Bears: Welcome to Care-a-Lot

Dragons: Riders of Berk

Everybody Loves Raymond

George Lopez

House

The Jeff Foxworthy Show

Hogan

The King of Queens

Law & Order

Law & Order: Criminal Intent

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Love Child

Ray Donovan

Return to Rio

Superstore

Swedish Dicks

Two and a Half Men

The Wrong Girl

MOVIES

3 Smart Girls

Accepted

Bangkok Dangerous

Banksy and the Rise of Outlaw Art

Black Dahlia

Bruno

Charlie Wilson's War

Children of Men

Creature from the Black Lagoon

Double Indemnity

Evan Almighty

Family Plot

Fear of a Black Hat

Fletch Lives

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

Frankenstein

The Front Page

Going My Way

Identity Thief

Joe

Larry Crowne

Lone Survivor

Marnie

Nanny McPhee

Nanny McPhee Returns

The Paper

The Rare Breed

Road to Morocco

Rope

Saboteur

Shadow of a Doube

Shrek

A Simple Wish

Spartacus

Ted

The Man Who Knew Too Much

The Trouble with Harry

Topaz

W

