Nothing will ever erase the eternal pain of Derek Shepard's tragic death in Grey's Anatomy, but here's some news that will take some of that sting off: Patrick Dempsey is returning to TV! The actor formerly known as McDreamy is set to star in and executive produce the CBS political drama pilot Ways & Means, according to the The Hollywood Reporter.

The story centers on an influential congressional leader who, after becoming disenfranchised by modern day partisan politics, turns to a young congresswoman from the opposing political party to subvert the stagnant system he helped create. Together, they'll secretly work to save American politics while trying not to get caught. So if you ever wondered what it would be like if Sen. Mitch McConnell suddenly grew a conscience and decided to work with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, this show is for you.

SEAL Team and Without A Trace scribes Mike Murphy and Ed Redlich will pen the pilot script and serve as executive producers alongside Dempsey and former CBS head of entertainment Nina Tassler.

This marks Dempsey's first series regular gig since departing Grey's Anatomy in 2015. His other recent credits include Bridget Jones's Baby and the upcoming miniseries The Truth About the Harry Quebert Affair.