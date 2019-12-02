Photo: Kelsey Pfeifer

2019 was a tough year for some of our TV favorites. Even shows that are known for delivering shocking deaths — like Game of Thrones, The 100, and The Walking Dead — surprised us with how heavy-handed their body counts were this year. And there were also some gut-wrenching character losses to be endured on shows like Riverdale, Orange Is the New Black, and Veep.

Whether it was the shocking murders of beloved characters like Veronica Mars' Logan Echolls (Jason Dohring) and Pose's Candy (Angelica Ross), or the twisted death of a supporting player like Eleanor Lawrence (Julie Dretzin) on The Handmaid's Tale, it felt like TV spent the year doling out one shocking loss after another. And to be perfectly transparent, we aren't even close to being over them yet!

The Best TV of the Year: The Shows, Stars, and Trends That Defined 2019

Of course, not every TV character's death was something to cry about; there were plenty of villainous types who went down throughout the year, several of whom won't be missed by too many folks. (Did anyone really weep too much when Lex Luthor [Jon Cryer] met his end on Supergirl or LaKeisha [La La Anthony] bit the dust on Power?)

But whether the characters were good or bad, we wanted to take this time to reflect on all the characters we lost this year. Check out the gallery below to revisit all of the major characters who we said goodbye to in 2019.