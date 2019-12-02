2019 was a tough year for some of our TV favorites. Even shows that are known for delivering shocking deaths — like Game of Thrones, The 100, and The Walking Deadsurprised us with how heavy-handed their body counts were this year. And there were also some gut-wrenching character losses to be endured on shows like Riverdale, Orange Is the New Black, and Veep.

Whether it was the shocking murders of beloved characters like Veronica Mars' Logan Echolls (Jason Dohring) and Pose's Candy (Angelica Ross), or the twisted death of a supporting player like Eleanor Lawrence (Julie Dretzin) on The Handmaid's Tale, it felt like TV spent the year doling out one shocking loss after another. And to be perfectly transparent, we aren't even close to being over them yet!

Of course, not every TV character's death was something to cry about; there were plenty of villainous types who went down throughout the year, several of whom won't be missed by too many folks. (Did anyone really weep too much when Lex Luthor [Jon Cryer] met his end on Supergirl or LaKeisha [La La Anthony] bit the dust on Power?)

But whether the characters were good or bad, we wanted to take this time to reflect on all the characters we lost this year. Check out the gallery below to revisit all of the major characters who we said goodbye to in 2019.

TV Characters We Lost in 2019

  • Half the characters in Game of Thrones

    Game of Thrones' final season was a bloodbath. First, little Ned Umber (Harry Grasby) got strung up by the Night King in particularly gory fashion, but then the Battle of Winterfell -- what we could see of it, at least -- cost the lives of Edd (Ben Crompton), Lyanna Mormont (Bella Ramsey), Beric Dondarrion (Richard Dormer), Theon Greyjoy (Alfie Allen), and Jorah Mormont (Iain Glen) before the Night King was finally defeated. Melisandre (Carice Van Houten) sacrificed herself to the wind, and fans then watched Rhaegal and Missandei (Nathalie Emmanuel) get ambushed, while Lord Varys' (Conleth Hill) betrayal of his queen was soon met with fire.

    Sandor Clegane, aka The Hound (Rory McCann), finally had his fatal face off with his brother Gregor, aka The Mountain (Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson), after Qyburn (Anton Lesser) was unceremoniously disposed of. And while Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) managed to kill Euron Greyjoy (Pilou Asbæk), he still found himself trapped with Cersei (Lena Headey) in the crumbling cellar of their castle. In the end, Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) had so fully embraced being the Mad Queen that Jon Snow (Kit Harington) had no choice but to assassinate her before she could begin burning down the rest of Westeros.

