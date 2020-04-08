Big day for the #Bonghive! Director Bong Joon Ho's Best Picture winner Parasite is now available to stream on Hulu as of Wednesday, April 8. Hulu will be the exclusive subscription streaming home of the South Korean smash, as part of distributor Neon's pact with the streaming service.

But that's not all! As a surprise bonus, Hulu has also added three of Bong's earlier films: His debut feature, the dark comedy Barking Dogs Never Bite; the monster movie The Host, starring Parasite's Song Kang-ho; and the eerie drama Mother.

Parasite won Best Picture, Best Director, Best Screenplay, and Best International Feature at the Academy Awards in February, becoming the first film not in English to win Best Picture. The class-conscious black comic thriller tells the story of the odd relationship between the wealthy Park family and the destitute Kim clan as the Kims infiltrate the home and lives of the Parks, with disastrous results. It stars Choi Woo-shik, Song Kang-ho, Jang Hye-jin, and Park So-dam. An English-language limited series adaptation is currently in the works at HBO.

Parasite is available to stream on Hulu.