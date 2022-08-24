Looking for something new to watch? Paramount+ has you covered for a lot less than other streaming services. How does free sound?

It's true. Right now, you can get one month of Paramount+ for free with promo code REALITY at checkout. This deal is only for new or returning subscribers, so just about anyone can take advantage.

Here's how it works: Go to paramountplus.com, click "try for free" on the homepage, then "continue," then pick a plan (either the ad-supported Essential plan for $5/mo. or ad-free Premium plan for $10/mo.), then sign in with your existing account or create a new one, then enter the promo code REALITY just before subscribing, and that's it.

The one-week free trial will magically turn into a one-month free trial and you can start watching hit originals and blockbusters, as well as live sports and news. Afterwards, the sale price goes back up to the original. However, you can cancel at anytime or just keep the service and keep watching. Now you have no excuse to watch something new.

Get one month of Paramount+ for free. Getty Images

Paramount+ is the home of hit original series, such as 1883, The Offer, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Players, The Good Fight, and more; as well as original movies, like Secret Headquarters, Orphan: First Kill, Honor Society, Beavis and Butt-Head Do The Universe, and much more. It's also where you'll find new blockbusters, including The Lost City, Scream (2022), Jackass Forever, Sonic The Hedgehog 2, and many others.

In addition, the streaming service has live sports with NFL, SEC, UEFA, NWSL, and SPFL games (along with other sports leagues), as well as live news from CBS News, CBS Sports, 60 Minutes, and more. You'll also find Paramount Global "hubs" for popular movies and TV shows from CBS, Comedy Central, BET, MTV/VH1, Nick Jr., Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures, and Smithsonian Channel.

Want more? Check out TV Guide's best deals on streaming services and home entertainment gear here.