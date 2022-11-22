X

Paramount+ Black Friday Deal: Save 50% on an Annual Subscription

Watch your local CBS station, original shows, new movies, sports & more

Jess Barnes

Paramount+ has launched its Black Friday 2022 offer for new and returning subscribers. Right now, you can save 50% on an annual subscription,  bringing the price of the Essential Plan down to just $24.99 or the Premium Plan to just $49.99.

Save 50% on an Annual Paramount+ Subscription

With a Paramount+ Premium subscription, you'll get:

  • Your local CBS channel to watch news, sports, daytime TV, and prime time shows
  • Original content exclusive to Paramount+ including 1883, Tulsa King, The Good Fight, and more
  • Shows and movies from BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr., Paramount Pictures, and Smithsonian Channel
  • The NFL on CBS
  • UEFA Champions League, SEC on CBS, and more, along with highlights, replays, and expert analysis from CBS Sports HQ

Paramount+ will also be the streaming home of Top Gun: Maverick beginning December 22.

This limited time offer ends on Sunday, November 27, so sign up now to lock in the sale price!

