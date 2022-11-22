Join or Sign In
Sign in to customize your TV listings
By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.
Watch your local CBS station, original shows, new movies, sports & more
Paramount+ has launched its Black Friday 2022 offer for new and returning subscribers. Right now, you can save 50% on an annual subscription, bringing the price of the Essential Plan down to just $24.99 or the Premium Plan to just $49.99.
With a Paramount+ Premium subscription, you'll get:
Paramount+ will also be the streaming home of Top Gun: Maverick beginning December 22.
This limited time offer ends on Sunday, November 27, so sign up now to lock in the sale price!
Looking for more deals? Check out our Black Friday page here.