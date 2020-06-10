The stars of Outlander are in for another wild adventure. Starz has picked up Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham, an eight-part, half-hour docuseries featuring actors Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish journeying through Scotland to learn more about their home country.

The pair will visit sites like Glencoe, Inverness, and the Culloden battlefield — each of which will no doubt be familiar to fans of the celebrated period drama, which features Heughan as Highlander hero Jamie Fraser and McTavish as his stern uncle Dougal Mackenzie.

In a statement, Christina Davis, Starz's president of original programming, said of the news, "The genuine curiosity and passion that Sam and Graham have for the landscapes they visit and the stories they uncover while traveling through the heart of Scotland makes Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham a truly enjoyable journey of discovery for the audience. The series gives context and texture to Highland life and history, woven together, much like the tartan for which Scotland is so famous, and we look forward to taking this road trip with these two great friends." Heughan and McTavish created and executive produced Men in Kilts alongside Alex Norouzi.

Outlander is one of the premier properties at Starz and recently concluded its fifth season. The series, which is based upon Diana Gabaldon's bestselling book series, was previously renewed for Season 6. In addition to Heughan and McTavish, Outlander also stars Caitriona Balfe, Tobias Menzies, Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin, David Berry, Duncan Lacroix, Annette Badland, and Gary Lewis.

Outlander Seasons 1-5 are available on Starz.