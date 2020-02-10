Award season may be over, but we're still going to stop and stare at the looks that his the red carpet for the 92nd Annual Academy Awards. Hollywood turned out in style for the Oscars with some of the best dresses and suits of the season, but there's a flip side of that coin: Some of the weirdest, WTF looks were there too, and oh, honey at least you tried?

In TV Guide's picks for the best looks of the evening, Idina Menzel proved you can rock a pink gown on a red carpet, and Parasite director Bong Joon Ho impressed in an all-black tux. Bong Joon Ho must have been glad for his classic looks considering he took the stage like half a dozen times to claim all his awards! Kelly Ripa wore a show-stopping black number, and we're going to be thinking about Regina King's asymmetrical neckline for the rest of the week. And the pièce de résistance — Billy Porter's gold feathered gown, which was the dictionary definition of fabulous.

As for worst dressed, Zazie Beetz caught our eye with her sleek green gown and to-die-for jewelry, but there was something going on in the waist area of her bodice that we just could not get behind. And we may love Marriage Story's Laura Dern, but the black tassels hanging from her neckline kind of made her look like a walking lampshade.

