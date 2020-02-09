The 92nd Academy Awards have come and gone, folks and so the Best Picture race has come to a very dramatic end indeed! Although Sam Mendes' 1917 was the perceived frontrunner coming into the night, Bong Joon Ho's South Korean film Parasite cleaned house all night long, winning the night's biggest prize in addition to Best Original Screenplay, Best Director, and International Feature.

1917 didn't exactly get shut out. The film picked up wins for Best Cinematography, Visual Effects, and Sound Mixing. However, Parasite's Best Picture win is historic and certainly defied some film fans' expectations — even Bong Joon Ho himself said he didn't expect to take the stage so many times on Sunday night.

2020 Oscars: Bong Joon Ho's Parasite Wins Best Picture

Meanwhile, of the four acting categories, which were virtually locked up heading into the show, things have gone exactly as expected. Joaquin Phoenix did indeed nab his Best Actor win for Joker, and Brad Pitt collected his Oscar for Best Supporting Actor in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. And the third time was a charm for Laura Dern, who won Best Supporting Actress for Marriage Story, and Renée Zellweger's eponymous portrayal in Judy added a Best Actress Oscar to her trophy shelf.

Check out all the winners of the 2020 Oscars below! Also be sure to check out our red carpet gallery and everything else you might've missed at the 92nd Academy Awards.

Bong Joon Ho, 92nd Academy Awards Photo: Kevin Winter, Getty Images

Ford v. Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

WINNER: Parasite

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

WINNER: Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

WINNER: Renée Zellweger, Judy

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

WINNER: Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

WINNER: Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Todd Phillips, Joker

Sam Mendes, 1917

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

WINNER: Bong Joon Ho, Parasite

Steve Zaillan, The Irishman

WINNER: Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit

Todd Phillips and Scott Silver, Joker

Greta Gerwig, Little Women

Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes

Rian Johnson, Knives Out

Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story

Sam Mendes, 1917

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

WINNER: Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won, Parasite

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World - Dean DeBlois, Bradford Lewis, and Bonnie Arnold

I Lost My Body - Jeremy Clapin and Marc Du Pontavice

Klaus - Sergio Pablos, Jinko Gotoh, and Marisa Roman

Missing Link - Chris Butler, Arianne Sutner, and Travis Knight

WINNER: Toy Story 4 - Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen, and Jonas Rivera

WINNER: American Factory - Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert, and Jeff Reichert

The Cave - Feras Fayyad, Kirstine Barfod, and Sigrid Dyekjær

The Edge of Democracy - Petra Costa, Joanna Natasegara, Shane Boris, and Tiago Pavan

For Sama - Waad Al-Kateab and Edward Watts

Honeyland - Ljubo Stefanov, Tamara Kotevska, and Atanas Georgiev

WINNER: Michael McCusker and Andrew Buckland, Ford v. Ferrari

Thelma Schoonmaker, The Irishman

Tom Eagles, Jojo Rabbit

Jeff Groth, Joker

Yang Jinmo, Parasite

WINNER: Hildur Guðnadóttir, Joker

Alexandre Desplat, Little Women

Randy Newman, Marriage Story

Thomas Newman, 1917

John Williams, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

"I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away," Toy Story 4 - Randy Newman

WINNER: "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again," Rocketman - Elton John and Bernie Taupin

"I'm Standing with You," Breakthrough - Diane Warren

"Into the Unknown," Frozen II - Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez

"Standing Up," Harriet - Joshuah Brian Campbell and Cynthia Erivo

Rodrigo Prieto, The Irishman

Lawrence Sher, Joker

Jarin Blaschke, The Lighthouse

WINNER: Roger Deakins, 1917

Robert Richardson, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Sandy Powell and Christopher Peterson, The Irishman

Mayes C. Rubeo, Jojo Rabbit

Mark Bridges, Joker

WINNER: Jacqueline Durran, Little Women

Arianne Phillips, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Dcera (Daughter) - Daria Kashcheeva

WINNER: Hair Love - Matthew A. Cherry and Karen Rupert Toliver

Kitbull - Rosana Sullivan and Kathryn Hendrickson

Memorable - Bruno Collet and Jean-Francois le Corre

Sister - Siqi Song

Brotherhood - Meryam Joobeur and Maria Gracia Turgeon

Nefta Football Club - Yves Piat and Damien Megherbi

WINNER: The Neighbors' Window - Marshall Curry

Saria - Bryan Buckley and Matt Lefebvre

A Sister - Delphine Girard

Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson, and Mark Ulano, Ad Astra

Paul Massey, David Giammarco, and Steven A. Morrow, Ford v. Ferrari

Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic, and Tod Maitland, Joker

WINNER: Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson, 1917

Michael Minkler, Christian P. Minkler, and Mark Ulano, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

WINNER: Donald Sylvester, Ford v. Ferrari

Alan Robert Murray, Joker

Oliver Tarney and Rachael Tate, 1917

Wylie Stateman, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Matthew Wood and David Acord, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

In the Absence - Yi Seung-Jun and Gary Byung-Seok Kam

WINNER: Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl) - Carol Dysinger and Elena Andreicheva

Life Overtakes Me - John Haptas and Kristine Samuelson

St. Louis Superman - Smriti Mundhra and Sami Khan

Walk Run Cha-Cha - Laura Nix and Colette Sandstedt

Corpus Christi - Poland

Honeyland - North Macedonia

Les Miserables - France

Pain and Glory - Spain

WINNER: Parasite - South Korea

WINNER: Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan, and Vivian Baker, Bombshell

Nicki Ledermann and Kay Georgiou, Joker

Jeremy Woodhead, Judy

Paul Gooch, Arjen Tuiten, and David White, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Naomi Donne, Tristan Versluis, and Rebecca Cole, 1917

Dan DeLeeuw, Russell Earl, Matt Aitken, and Dan Sudick, Avengers: Endgame

Pablo Helman, Leandro Estebecorena, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser, and Stephane Grabli, The Irishman

Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones, and Elliot Newman, The Lion King

WINNER: Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler, and Dominic Tuohy, 1917

Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach, and Dominic Tuohy, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Bob Shaw and Regina Graves, The Irishman

Ra Vincent and Nora Sopkovà, Jojo Rabbit

Dennis Gassner and Lee Sandales, 1917

WINNER: Barbara Ling and Nancy Haigh, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Lee Ha Jun and Cho Won Woo, Parasite

PHOTOS: The Best and Worst Dressed Stars of the 2020 Oscars