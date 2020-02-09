The 92nd Academy Awards have come and gone, folks and so the Best Picture race has come to a very dramatic end indeed! Although Sam Mendes' 1917 was the perceived frontrunner coming into the night, Bong Joon Ho's South Korean film Parasite cleaned house all night long, winning the night's biggest prize in addition to Best Original Screenplay, Best Director, and International Feature.
1917 didn't exactly get shut out. The film picked up wins for Best Cinematography, Visual Effects, and Sound Mixing. However, Parasite's Best Picture win is historic and certainly defied some film fans' expectations — even Bong Joon Ho himself said he didn't expect to take the stage so many times on Sunday night.
2020 Oscars: Bong Joon Ho's Parasite Wins Best Picture
Meanwhile, of the four acting categories, which were virtually locked up heading into the show, things have gone exactly as expected. Joaquin Phoenix did indeed nab his Best Actor win for Joker, and Brad Pitt collected his Oscar for Best Supporting Actor in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. And the third time was a charm for Laura Dern, who won Best Supporting Actress for Marriage Story, and Renée Zellweger's eponymous portrayal in Judy added a Best Actress Oscar to her trophy shelf.
Best Picture
Ford v. Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
WINNER: Parasite
Actor in a Leading Role
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
WINNER: Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Actress in a Leading Role
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
WINNER: Renée Zellweger, Judy
Actor in a Supporting Role
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
WINNER: Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Actress in a Supporting Role
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
WINNER: Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Directing
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Todd Phillips, Joker
Sam Mendes, 1917
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
WINNER: Bong Joon Ho, Parasite
Adapted Screenplay
Steve Zaillan, The Irishman
WINNER: Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit
Todd Phillips and Scott Silver, Joker
Greta Gerwig, Little Women
Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes
Original Screenplay
Rian Johnson, Knives Out
Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story
Sam Mendes, 1917
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
WINNER: Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won, Parasite
Animated Feature Film
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World - Dean DeBlois, Bradford Lewis, and Bonnie Arnold
I Lost My Body - Jeremy Clapin and Marc Du Pontavice
Klaus - Sergio Pablos, Jinko Gotoh, and Marisa Roman
Missing Link - Chris Butler, Arianne Sutner, and Travis Knight
WINNER: Toy Story 4 - Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen, and Jonas Rivera
Documentary Feature
WINNER: American Factory - Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert, and Jeff Reichert
The Cave - Feras Fayyad, Kirstine Barfod, and Sigrid Dyekjær
The Edge of Democracy - Petra Costa, Joanna Natasegara, Shane Boris, and Tiago Pavan
For Sama - Waad Al-Kateab and Edward Watts
Honeyland - Ljubo Stefanov, Tamara Kotevska, and Atanas Georgiev
Film Editing
WINNER: Michael McCusker and Andrew Buckland, Ford v. Ferrari
Thelma Schoonmaker, The Irishman
Tom Eagles, Jojo Rabbit
Jeff Groth, Joker
Yang Jinmo, Parasite
Original Score
WINNER: Hildur Guðnadóttir, Joker
Alexandre Desplat, Little Women
Randy Newman, Marriage Story
Thomas Newman, 1917
John Williams, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Original Song
"I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away," Toy Story 4 - Randy Newman
WINNER: "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again," Rocketman - Elton John and Bernie Taupin
"I'm Standing with You," Breakthrough - Diane Warren
"Into the Unknown," Frozen II - Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez
"Standing Up," Harriet - Joshuah Brian Campbell and Cynthia Erivo
Cinematography
Rodrigo Prieto, The Irishman
Lawrence Sher, Joker
Jarin Blaschke, The Lighthouse
WINNER: Roger Deakins, 1917
Robert Richardson, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Costume Design
Sandy Powell and Christopher Peterson, The Irishman
Mayes C. Rubeo, Jojo Rabbit
Mark Bridges, Joker
WINNER: Jacqueline Durran, Little Women
Arianne Phillips, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Animated Short Film
Dcera (Daughter) - Daria Kashcheeva
WINNER: Hair Love - Matthew A. Cherry and Karen Rupert Toliver
Kitbull - Rosana Sullivan and Kathryn Hendrickson
Memorable - Bruno Collet and Jean-Francois le Corre
Sister - Siqi Song
Live Action Short Film
Brotherhood - Meryam Joobeur and Maria Gracia Turgeon
Nefta Football Club - Yves Piat and Damien Megherbi
WINNER: The Neighbors' Window - Marshall Curry
Saria - Bryan Buckley and Matt Lefebvre
A Sister - Delphine Girard
Sound Mixing
Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson, and Mark Ulano, Ad Astra
Paul Massey, David Giammarco, and Steven A. Morrow, Ford v. Ferrari
Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic, and Tod Maitland, Joker
WINNER: Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson, 1917
Michael Minkler, Christian P. Minkler, and Mark Ulano, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Sound Editing
WINNER: Donald Sylvester, Ford v. Ferrari
Alan Robert Murray, Joker
Oliver Tarney and Rachael Tate, 1917
Wylie Stateman, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Matthew Wood and David Acord, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Documentary Short Subject
In the Absence - Yi Seung-Jun and Gary Byung-Seok Kam
WINNER: Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl) - Carol Dysinger and Elena Andreicheva
Life Overtakes Me - John Haptas and Kristine Samuelson
St. Louis Superman - Smriti Mundhra and Sami Khan
Walk Run Cha-Cha - Laura Nix and Colette Sandstedt
International Feature Film
Corpus Christi - Poland
Honeyland - North Macedonia
Les Miserables - France
Pain and Glory - Spain
WINNER: Parasite - South Korea
Makeup and Hairstyling
WINNER: Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan, and Vivian Baker, Bombshell
Nicki Ledermann and Kay Georgiou, Joker
Jeremy Woodhead, Judy
Paul Gooch, Arjen Tuiten, and David White, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Naomi Donne, Tristan Versluis, and Rebecca Cole, 1917
Visual Effects
Dan DeLeeuw, Russell Earl, Matt Aitken, and Dan Sudick, Avengers: Endgame
Pablo Helman, Leandro Estebecorena, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser, and Stephane Grabli, The Irishman
Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones, and Elliot Newman, The Lion King
WINNER: Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler, and Dominic Tuohy, 1917
Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach, and Dominic Tuohy, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Production Design
Bob Shaw and Regina Graves, The Irishman
Ra Vincent and Nora Sopkovà, Jojo Rabbit
Dennis Gassner and Lee Sandales, 1917
WINNER: Barbara Ling and Nancy Haigh, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Lee Ha Jun and Cho Won Woo, Parasite
