The 92nd Annual Academy Awards have arrived, and so have the hottest looks from the Oscars red carpet. The flip side of that coin: Some of the weirdest, WTF looks are here too, and oh, honey at least you tried?

Idina Menzel proved you can rock a pink gown on a red carpet, and Parasite director Bong Joon Ho impressed in an all-black tux. Glad to see they're dressed to the nines considering they're both favorites to win. Kelly Ripa wore a show-stopping black number, and we're going to be thinking about Regina King's asymmetrical neckline for the rest of the week. And the pièce de résistance — Billy Porter's gold feathered gown, which was the dictionary definition of fabulous.

As for worst dressed, Zazie Beetz caught our eye with her sleek green gown and to-die-for jewelry, but there was something going on with the bottom of her bodice that we could not get behind. And we may love Marriage Story's Laura Dern, but the black tassles made her look like a walking lampshade.

