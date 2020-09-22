Oprah Winfrey wants you to get out the vote this November, and the TV legend is using the power of her network to make sure you do. This week, Winfrey and OWN will host a virtual town hall that will aim to inspire people, especially Black woman, to vote and mobilize ahead of the upcoming presidential election. The hour-long special event, titled OWN Your Vote: Our Lives Depend On It, will take place on Thursday, Sept. 24 at 8/7c.

Winfrey is teaming up with the NAACP and national voting rights leaders for the virtual conversation. Among the speakers set to give remarks are Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley, former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, activist Minyon Moore, NAACP National Director for Youth and College Division Tiffany Dena Loftin, and civil rights attorney Judith Browne Dianis. The town hall is centered around motivating voters and providing information on how to register to vote, request absentee ballots, and organize their communities. OWN Your Vote is specifically making an effort to encourage Black women to use their voices, and provide them with tools and resources to help overcome voter suppression, as well as shedding light on their concerns and placing a spotlight on community issues.

Winfrey will also moderate a panel discussion that will cover what people should know about the election and the barriers that often prevent people from voting. You can register for the event here, and there's even an option to submit a question that could be answered by the panel.

"We are excited to work with OWN, Ms. Winfrey and other key voting rights leaders as we engage our members, activists, and community leaders around the country about the importance of this election and their vote," Derrick Johnson, president and CEO of the NAACP, said in a statement. "Her voice during this critical time when communities not only need reassurance in their ability to affect change but encouragement and enlightenment on how to do so with clear impact cannot be overstated."

OWN Your Vote: Our Lives Depend On It will airon Thursday, Sept. 24 at 8/7c.