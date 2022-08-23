Join or Sign In
Sign in to customize your TV listings
By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.
There's a new murder mystery to solve
Season 2 of Hulu's award-winning comedy Only Murders in the Building has officially ended, tying up the loose ends that unraveled like a... sweater? Mystery?... throughout the 10 episodes. In a finale full of more twists than there are secret passageways in the walls of the Arconia, we finally know who killed Bunny, the motive, and even got a surprise guest appearance to lead us into a new murder case for the next season.
Warning! This article contains spoilers for Season 2 of Only Murders in the Building! Read at your own risk. Things were looking up for the "Only Murders" podcast hosts when we last saw them. Charles' Brazzos acting career was picking up again as well as his love life, Mabel was finally renovating her apartment, and Oliver landed a directing gig on Broadway. But the night of his production's premiere didn't go as planned when none other than Paul Rudd seemingly died onstage, no doubt due to some foul play. That's right, the Season 2 finale introduced us to disgruntled Broadway star Ben Glenroy played by Rudd, who was apparently the newest murder victim.
Moments before Glenroy collapsed, he and Charles engaged in an unfriendly conversation in which Charles threatens, "Stay away from her," and "I know what you did." Who could they possibly be talking about? Is Mabel "her?" What is the history between them, and what causes Glenroy to collapse?
Grab a snack, break out your dips, and let's dive into what we know about Only Murders in the Building Season 3 so far.
Hulu gave Season 3 the greenlight in July, midway through Season 2's release schedule. That means we can count on delving into more murders and mysteries in the near future.
"Only Murders in the Building is a true crown jewel of our slate," said Craig Erwich, President, Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment. "Its appeal across generations, the intersection of humor and heart, and its truly original approach are a hallmark of and testament of Dan, John, Steve, Marty and Selena's work.
"We are grateful to be able to continue telling the stories of Charles, Oliver and Mabel to viewers that have consistently shown us they crave more of this story,"
There's no set release date yet. Season 1 ran from August to October 2021, with Season 2 dropping new weekly episodes less than a year later from June to August 2022. If things keep going at this rate, with any luck we could be back solving crimes at the Arconia as early as Spring 2023.
In addition to its core murder-solving, podcasting trio, Season 3 will likely introduce more new characters. In the past, the show has had a number of cameos from celebrities like Sting, Jimmy Fallon, Tina Fey, Amy Schumer, Cara Delevingne, and now most recently, Paul Rudd.
Despite appearing to be killed off mid-Broadway performance in the episode "I Know Who Did It," Variety confirms everyone's favorite ageless A-lister, Rudd, will be featured in Season 3, though it's unclear in what capacity.
Whether Tina Fey will return as rival podcaster Cinda Canning and Cara Delevingne as Mabel's love interest Alice, is still unknown.
Returning Cast:
Since shooting hasn't even begun, there are no trailers or photos of any kind yet. Check back later for new updates.
Season 3 of Only Murders in the Building will premiere on Hulu. In the mean time, every episode of Seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream.