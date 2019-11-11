The Alvarez family is returning to the small screen just in time for spring. One Day at a Time Season 4 will premiere on Pop TV in March 2020, it was announced at Vulture Festival on Sunday. The season will run for 13 episodes.

One Day at a Time was rescued from cancellation by Pop TV in June, three months after Netflix decided to shutter the series after three seasons. The series' cast, creatives, and fans had quickly mounted a massive campaign to find a new home for the beloved family sitcom, which centers on Penelope Alvarez (Justina Machado), a single Cuban-American mother and veteran raising her two children and caring for her mother, played by EGOT winner Rita Moreno.

There was some initial interest in a pickup by CBS All Access, but Netflix's VP of original content Cindy Holland indicated to The Hollywood Reporter that Netflix would block a lateral move to a competitive streaming service. However, creator and executive producer Mike Royce indicated during June's ATX Television Festival that there was still hope for his beloved reboot of the 1975 Norman Lear classic to return to air. Later that month it was announced that the show would find a new home at Pop TV.

One Day at a Time Season 4 will premiere on Pop TV in March. Its new season will also be broadcast on CBS sometime in 2020.

The first three seasons of One Day at a Time are streaming on Netflix.

(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of CBS Corporation.)