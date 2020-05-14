We've never seen the Alvarez family quite like this before. In the midst of its coronavirus-necessitated shutdown, One Day at a Time is producing an animated special, and it looks perfect. On Thursday, Pop TV released a first look at all our favorite characters in animated form, including special guest stars Lin-Manuel Miranda, Gloria Estefan, and Melissa Fumero. The network also announced that the episode is set to premiere on Tuesday, June 16.

Titled "The Politics Episode," the animated special will focus on a visit from Penelope's (Justina Machado) conservative cousin Estrellita (Fumero), along with Tia Mirtha (Estefan) and Tio Juanito (Miranda). With the impending election, they won't be able to avoid fighting over politics. Estefan and Fumero are both reprising roles they previously played in live action, while Miranda makes his debut on the series.

Check out the characters in all their animated glory. The photo shows, in order: Mirtha, Estrellita, Juanito, Schneider (Todd Grinnell), Penelope, Elena (Isabella Gomez), Alex (Marcel Ruiz), Lydia (Rita Moreno), Flavio, and Gloria Estefan (Gloria Estefan).

One Day at a Time Animated Special Photo: Smiley Guy Studios

When the special was first announced, executive producer Norman Lear in a statement, per Deadline, "In my 97 years, I've never known of a multicam comedy to animate a single episode as a special. Even this I get to experience."

Added executive producer and co-showrunner Gloria Calderón Kellett, "As we all know, it's hard to keep One Day At a Time off the air. During this unprecedented time, we wanted to find a way to keep our family — on camera and behind the scenes — together and create more entertaining content for our fans who are self-distancing at home."

The Pop TV sitcom has been on hiatus since its midseason finale, the final episode to be completed before production was shut down, aired in April. But this isn't the first time One Day at a Time has gifted fans with new content during the coronavirus pandemic. In March, the cast filmed a special mini-episode from their homes about the Alvarezes checking in with Schneider during social distancing.

The One Day at a Time animated special airs Tuesday, June 16 at 9:30/8:30c on Pop TV.

The first three seasons of One Day at a Time are streaming on Netflix.