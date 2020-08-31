Multi-talented actress Niecy Nash (Claws, Reno 911!, Scream Queens) surprised everyone Monday when she posted a photo of herself in a wedding gown next to singer Jessica Betts. The two were apparently married recently, as evidenced by Nash's happy caption in the post, "Mrs. Carol Denise Betts #LoveWins." Nash's real first name is Carol.

The two have known each other since Nash's days on Claws. Betts played the role of "Nadege" in the series for at least one episode in 2018. Betts also played at Nash's wedding to Nash's previous husband Jay Tucker.

The picture was for many the first public acknowledgment or indication Nash was in the LGBTQ community, and a huge ray of sunshine to us all after what's felt like an onslaught of continuous bad news this year. Congratulations to the happy couple!