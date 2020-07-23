Update 7/23/2020: Nickelodeon's animated Star Trek series officially has a name. During this year's Comic-Con@Home virtual event, Nickelodeon and CBS Television Studios revealed that the series will now be called Star Trek: Prodigy and unveiled the official logo, which you can check out below.

Star Trek Prodigy follows a group of lawless teens who discover a derelict Starfleet ship and use it to search for adventure, meaning, and salvation. CG-animated series will mark the first Star Trek series to hit Nickelodeon and expands the ever-growing Star Trek TV universe, which also includes CBS All Access' Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Picard, and Star Trek: Lower Decks, along with the upcoming Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and a Section 31-based series with Michelle Yeoh.

Star Trek: Prodigy is expected to arrive on Nickelodeon in 2021.

Star Trek: Prodigy Photo: Nickelodeon

Previously 4/24/19: Star Trek will soon reach a new generation of fans. CBS All Access and Nickelodeon are teaming up to bring you a new animated adventure slated to air on Nickelodeon. The currently untitled series follows a group of "lawless teens who discover a derelict Starfleet ship and use it to search for adventure, meaning, and salvation," per the show's official description.

Sibling writer duo Kevin and Dan Hageman are developing the project while Alex Kurtzman, Heather Kadin, Katie Krentz, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth will serve as executive producers. The Hageman brothers are well versed in bringing high-concept animated fare to adolescent audiences, having produced major works like Hotel Transylvania, The Lego Movie, and Ninjago; Masters of Spinjitzu.

"Star Trek's mission is to inspire generations of dreamers to build a brighter future," Kurtzman said in a statement. "Dan and Kevin have crafted a story that honors its exploratory spirit in a way that's never been done before, while the Nickelodeon team blew us away with their excitement at bringing Trek to a younger generation around the world."

"Star Trek, Nickelodeon, and the state of animation are doing incredibly ambitious things as of late. We couldn't be more excited to jump aboard," said Dan and Kevin Hageman.

The animated series will be the latest in Kurtzman's expanding Trek universe, joining the likes of Star Trek: Discovery and its companion anthology series Star Trek: Short Treks; Star Trek: Picard, which finds Sir Patrick Stewart reprising his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard; the adult animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks, from Rick and Morty's Mike McMahan, about the support crew on one of Starfleet's least important ships; and the untitled Section 31 series starring Michelle Yeoh's Captain Georgiou.

Seasons 1-2 of Star Trek: Discovery and the accompanying Star Trek: Short Treks, along with Season 1 of Star Trek: Picard are now available to stream on CBS All Access. Star Trek: Lower Decks is due to arrive Thursday, Aug. 6.

Star Trek: The Animated Series Photo: CBS via Getty Images



