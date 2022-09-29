X

NHL: How to Watch 2022-23 National Regular Season Games Live Without Cable

The 2022-23 NHL regular season begins on Tuesday, October 11. Here's how to watch all of the action on the ice

Raymond McCain

The 2022-23 NHL regular season begins on Tuesday, October 11, and ESPN, ESPN+, Hulu, and TNT will combine to cover every nationally broadcasted game throughout the season. The Walt Disney Company's networks (ESPN, ESPN+, Hulu, and ABC) will showcase 103 exclusive games. TNT will be the home of 62 regular season games and the 2023 Stanley Cup Finals.

On opening night, ESPN will feature a doubleheader, Game 1 is a rematch of last year's Eastern Conference Final with the Tampa Bay Lightning visiting the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden and the Los Angeles Kings hosting the Vegas Golden Knights at Crypto.com Arena in Game 2.

NHL on TNT weekly schedule will feature exclusive coverage on 27 Wednesday nights throughout the season. In the Spring of 2023, TNT will add four weeks of Sunday afternoon telecasts through March and April. For the first time, NHL on TNT will present the Stanley Cup Final, in addition to half of the Stanley Cup Playoffs – Round One, Round Two, and Conference Finals.

Schedule Highlights

  • Opening Night Doubleheader on Oct. 11 on ESPN: Tampa Bay Lightning at New York Rangers and Vegas Golden Knights at Los Angeles Kings
  • Opening Week Doubleheader on Oct. 12 on TNT: Boston Bruins at Washington Capitals and Chicago Blackhawks at Colorado Avalanche
  • 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic on Jan. 2 on TNT: Boston Bruins host the Pittsburgh Penguins at Fenway Park
  • 2023 NHL All-Star Skills on ESPN & NHL All-Star Game on ABC and ESPN+ Feb. 3-4
  • 2023 NHL Stadium Series Debuts on ESPN and ESPN+: Washington Capitals at Carolina Hurricanes, Feb. 18

Find out how to watch nationally broadcasted NHL games live, below.

How to Watch National NHL Games Live

ABC, ESPN, TNT, ESPN+, and Hulu will combine to provide all of the nationwide coverage of NHL action throughout the 2022-23 season. Fans will be able to stream all of the intense moments and game-winning shots on the ice from anywhere on their favorite devices by subscribing to the following streaming services.

2022-23 NHL National Game Channels


 DIRECTV STREAMfuboTVHulu + Live TVSling TVYouTube TV
ABC
ESPN
TNT

Watch NHL Game Live for Free

Catch all of ABC's coverage of the 2022-23 NHL regular season by watching with an antenna. AntennaWeb is a great tool you can use to see what ABC channel is available in your area with an antenna.

Watch NHL Games Live on ESPN+

For $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year, an ESPN+ subscription will allow you to watch over 1050 out-of-market games throughout the season. The streaming service will simulcast big-time events such as the 2023 NHL Honda All-Star Game, the 2023 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series, and more. Plus, ESPN+ gives you access to thousands of other live games throughout the world of sports, UFC, PGA Tour Live, studio shows, and much more.

Watch on ESPN+


Watch NHL Games Live on Hulu + Live TV

For $69.99 per month, Hulu + Live TV is the best way to watch all of the action during the 2022-23 NHL season. The streaming service includes exclusive games, ESPN, TNT, ABC, and The Disney Bundle, which includes Disney+ and live out-of-market games on ESPN+.

Watch on Hulu + Live TV


Watch NHL Games Live on DIRECTV STREAM

For $69.99 per month, DIRECTV STREAM's Entertainment package includes live NHL games that air on ABC, ESPN, and TNT. The plan includes over 75 channels and unlimited DVR storage, and there are no hidden fees, or required annual contracts. 

With DIRECTV STREAM users get a 5-day free trial, and for a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 across two months.

Watch on DIRECTV STREAM


Watch NHL Games Live on Sling TV

For $35/month, subscribers to Sling Orange can watch live NHL games on TNT and ESPN and over 30 channels. The service includes 50 hours of DVR storage so you will be able to relive your favorite moments and shows.

Watch on Sling TV


Watch NHL Games Live on YouTube TV

Subscribers to YouTube TV are able to watch live NHL games on ABC, ESPN and TNT for $64.99 per month. The streaming service has over 85 channels, users can stream up to 3 devices simultaneously, and it includes unlimited DVR so you can record every game and more.

Watch on YouTube TV

Check out the full 2022-23 NHL National Broadcast Schedule, below.

2022-23 NHL National TV Schedule

Date Time (ET)GameNetwork/Platform
Tuesday, October 11 7:30 p.m.Tampa Bay Lightning at New York RangersESPN, ESPN+
Tuesday, October 11 10 p.m.Vegas Golden Knights at Los Angeles KingsESPN, ESPN+
Wednesday, October 12 7 p.m.Boston Bruins at Washington CapitalsTNT
Wednesday, October 12 9:30 p.m.Chicago Blackhawks at Colorado AvalancheTNT
Thursday, October 13 7 p.m.New Jersey Devils at Philadelphia FlyersESPN+/Hulu
Thursday, October 13 8:30 p.m.Dallas Stars at Nashville PredatorsESPN+/Hulu
Tuesday, October 18 7 p.m.Philadelphia Flyers at Tampa Bay LightningESPN, ESPN+
Tuesday, October 18 9:30 p.m.Los Angeles Kings at Nashville PredatorsESPN, ESPN+
Wednesday, October 19 7:30 p.m.Philadelphia Flyers at Florida PanthersTNT
Wednesday, October 19 10 p.m.St. Louis Blues at Seattle KrakenTNT
Thursday, October 20 7:30 p.m.New Jersey Devils at New York IslandersESPN+/Hulu
Friday, October 21 7:30 p.m.Tampa Bay Lightning at Florida PanthersESPN+/Hulu
Sunday, October 23 5 p.m.Anaheim Ducks at Detroit Red WingsESPN
Tuesday, October 25 8 p.m.Colorado Avalanche at New York RangersESPN, ESPN+
Tuesday, October 25 10:30 p.m.Vegas Golden Knights at San Jose SharksESPN, ESPN+
Wednesday, October 26 7:30 p.m.NY Rangers at NY IslandersTNT
Wednesday, October 26 10 p.m.Tampa Bay Lightning* at Anaheim DucksTNT
Thursday, October 27 8 p.m.St. Louis Blues at Nashville PredatorsESPN+/Hulu
Friday, October 28 10:30 p.m.Winnipeg Jets at Arizona CoyotesESPN+/Hulu
Tuesday, November 1 8 p.m.Boston Bruins at Pittsburgh PenguinsESPN, ESPN+
Tuesday, November 1 10:30 p.m.Anaheim Ducks at San Jose SharksESPN, ESPN+
Wednesday, November 2 7:30 p.m.Pittsburgh Penguins* at Buffalo SabresTNT
Thursday, November 3 7:30 p.m.Boston Bruins at New York RangersESPN+/Hulu
Thursday, November 3 10:30 p.m.Florida Panthers at San Jose SharksESPN+/Hulu
Friday, November 4 7 p.m.Buffalo Sabres at Carolina HurricanesESPN+/Hulu
Sunday, November 6 5 p.m.Toronto Maple Leafs at Carolina HurricanesESPN
Tuesday, November 8 10:30 p.m.Minnesota Wild at Los Angeles KingsESPN+/Hulu
Tuesday, November 8 7:30 p.m.Edmonton Oilers at Tampa Bay LightningTNT
Tuesday, November 8 10 p.m.Nashville Predators at Seattle KrakenTNT
Wednesday, November 9 7:30 p.m.Pittsburgh Penguins at Washington CapitalsTNT
Wednesday, November 9 10 p.m.Minnesota Wild at Anaheim Ducks*TNT
Thursday, November 10 10:30 p.m.Chicago Blackhawks at Los Angeles KingsESPN+/Hulu
Friday, November 11 10 p.m.Minnesota Wild at Seattle KrakenESPN+/Hulu
Sunday, November 13 7 p.m.Washington Capitals at Tampa Bay LightningESPN
Tuesday, November 15 7:30 p.m.Philadelphia Flyers at Columbus Blue JacketsESPN+/Hulu
Wednesday, November 16 7:30 p.m.St. Louis Blues* at Chicago BlackhawksTNT
Wednesday, November 16 10 p.m.Los Angeles Kings at Edmonton OilersTNT
Wednesday, November 23 7:30 p.m.Philadelphia Flyers at Washington CapitalsTNT
Wednesday, November 23 10 p.m.Ottawa Senators at Vegas Golden KnightsTNT
Friday, November 25 5:30 p.m.Pittsburgh Penguins at Philadelphia FlyersTNT
Friday, November 25 8 p.m.St. Louis Blues at Tampa Bay LightningTNT
Tuesday, November 29 7:30 p.m.New York Islanders at Philadelphia FlyersESPN+/Hulu
Wednesday, November 30 7 p.m.Buffalo Sabres at Detroit Red WingsTNT
Wednesday, November 30 9:30 p.m.Edmonton Oilers at Chicago BlackhawksTNT
Thursday, December 1 8 p.m.Edmonton Oilers at Minnesota WildESPN+/Hulu
Friday, December 2 7:30 p.m.Nashville Predators at New York IslandersESPN+/Hulu
Tuesday, December 6 8:30 p.m.Toronto Maple Leafs at Dallas StarsESPN+/Hulu
Wednesday, December 7 7:30 p.m.Buffalo Sabres at Columbus Blue JacketsTNT
Wednesday, December 7 10 p.m.NY Rangers* at Vegas Golden KnightsTNT
Thursday, December 8 7:30 p.m.Detroit Red Wings at Florida PanthersESPN+/Hulu
Friday, December 9 10 p.m.San Jose Sharks at Anaheim DucksESPN+/Hulu
Sunday, December 11 3 p.m.Colorado Avalanche at St. Louis BluesESPN
Tuesday, December 13 7 p.m.Columbus Blue Jackets at Florida PanthersESPN+/Hulu
Tuesday, December 13 9:30 p.m.Philadelphia Flyers at Colorado AvalancheESPN
Wednesday, December 14 7:30 p.m.Detroit Red Wings at Minnesota Wild*TNT
Wednesday, December 14 10 p.m.Vancouver Canucks at Calgary FlamesTNT
Friday, December 16 8 p.m.Chicago Blackhawks at Minnesota WildESPN+/Hulu
Sunday, December 18 7:30 p.m.New York Rangers at Chicago BlackhawksESPN
Wednesday, December 21 7 p.m.New Jersey Devils at Florida PanthersTNT
Wednesday, December 21 9:30 p.m.Edmonton Oilers at Dallas StarsTNT
Friday, December 23 8:30 p.m.Columbus Blue Jackets at Chicago BlackhawksESPN+/Hulu
Tuesday, December 27 7:30 p.m.Buffalo Sabres at Columbus Blue JacketsESPN+/Hulu
Wednesday, December 28 7:30 p.m.Detroit Red Wings at Pittsburgh Penguins*TNT
Wednesday, December 28 10 p.m.Vegas Golden Knights at Anaheim DucksTNT
Friday, December 30 7:30 p.m.Florida Panthers at Carolina HurricanesESPN+/Hulu
Friday, December 30 10 p.m.Edmonton Oilers at Seattle KrakenESPN+/Hulu
Sunday, January 1 8 p.m.New York Islanders at Seattle KrakenESPN
Monday, January 2 2 p.m.2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic: Pittsburgh Penguins at Boston BruinsTNT
Tuesday, January 3 10:30 p.m.Dallas Stars at Los Angeles KingsESPN+/Hulu
Wednesday, January 4 7 p.m.New Jersey Devils at Detroit Red Wings*TNT
Wednesday, January 4 9:30 p.m.Tampa Bay Lightning at Minnesota WildTNT
Thursday, January 5 7 p.m.Washington Capitals at Columbus Blue JacketsESPN
Friday, January 6 10 p.m.San Jose Sharks at Anaheim DucksESPN+/Hulu
Tuesday, January 10 7 p.m.New Jersey Devils at Carolina HurricanesESPN+/Hulu
Tuesday, January 10 9:30 p.m.San Jose Sharks at Arizona CoyotesESPN+/Hulu
Wednesday, January 11 7:30 p.m.Nashville Predators at Toronto Maple LeafsTNT
Wednesday, January 11 10 p.m.San Jose Sharks at Los Angeles KingsTNT
Thursday, January 12 7 p.m.Toronto Maple Leafs at Detroit Red WingsESPN
Friday, January 13 10 p.m.New Jersey Devils at Anaheim DucksESPN+/Hulu
Wednesday, January 18 7:30 p.m.Boston Bruins* at NY IslandersTNT
Wednesday, January 18 10 p.m.Dallas Stars at San Jose SharksTNT
Thursday, January 19 9 p.m.Nashville Predators at St. Louis BluesESPN
Monday, January 23 9:30 p.m.Columbus Blue Jackets at Calgary FlamesESPN+/Hulu
Tuesday, January 24 9 p.m.Washington Capitals at Colorado AvalancheESPN+/Hulu
Wednesday, January 25 7 p.m.NY Rangers at Toronto Maple LeafsTNT
Wednesday, January 25 9:30 p.m.Columbus Blue Jackets at Edmonton OilersTNT
Friday, January 27 7 p.m.Detroit Red Wings at New York IslandersESPN
Saturday, January 28 3 p.m.St. Louis Blues at Colorado AvalancheESPN+/Hulu
Saturday, January 28 9 p.m.Buffalo Sabres at Minnesota WildESPN+/Hulu
Wednesday, February 1 7:30 p.m.Carolina Hurricanes at Buffalo SabresTNT
Friday, February 3 7 p.m.NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKingsESPN
Saturday, February 4 3 p.m.2023 NHL Honda All-Star GameABC, ESPN+
Tuesday, February 7 7:30 p.m.Edmonton Oilers at Detroit Red WingsESPN+/Hulu
Wednesday, February 8 8:30 p.m.Minnesota Wild* at Dallas StarsTNT
Thursday, February 9 7 p.m.Colorado Avalanche at Tampa Bay LightningESPN
Saturday, February 11 1 p.m.Tampa Bay Lightning at Dallas StarsABC, ESPN+
Saturday, February 11 3:30 p.m.Washington Capitals at Boston BruinsABC, ESPN+
Tuesday, February 14 7:30 p.m.New Jersey Devils at Columbus Blue JacketsESPN+/Hulu
Wednesday, February 15 7 p.m.Chicago Blackhawks at Toronto Maple LeafsTNT
Wednesday, February 15 9:30 p.m.Colorado Avalanche at Minnesota WildTNT
Thursday, February 16 9 p.m.New Jersey Devils at St. Louis BluesESPN
Friday, February 17 9 p.m.Los Angeles Kings at Anaheim DucksESPN
Saturday, February 18 8 p.m.Washington Capitals at Carolina Hurricanes 2023 NHL STADIUM SERIESESPN, ESPN+
Saturday, February 18 11 p.m.Tampa Bay Lightning at Vegas Golden KnightsESPN, ESPN+
Sunday, February 19 6 p.m.Toronto Maple Leafs at Chicago BlackhawksESPN+/Hulu
Tuesday, February 21 7:30 p.m.Toronto Maple Leafs at Buffalo SabresESPN+/Hulu
Wednesday, February 22 9:30 p.m.Chicago Blackhawks* at Dallas StarsTNT
Thursday, February 23 9 p.m.Calgary Flames at Vegas Golden KnightsESPN
Saturday, February 25 1 p.m.New York Rangers at Washington CapitalsABC, ESPN+
Saturday, February 25 3:30 p.m.Pittsburgh Penguins at St. Louis BluesABC, ESPN+
Tuesday, February 28 7:30 p.m.Columbus Blue Jackets at Buffalo SabresESPN+/Hulu
Wednesday, March 1 7:30 p.m.NY Rangers* at Philadelphia FlyersTNT
Wednesday, March 1 10 p.m.Carolina Hurricanes at Vegas Golden KnightsTNT
Thursday, March 2 7:30 p.m.Buffalo Sabres at Boston BruinsESPN+/Hulu
Saturday, March 4 1 p.m.New York Rangers at Boston BruinsABC, ESPN+
Saturday, March 4 3:30 p.m.Colorado Avalanche at Dallas StarsABC, ESPN+
Sunday, March 5 3 p.m.Tampa Bay Lightning at Carolina HurricanesTNT
Tuesday, March 7 7:30 p.m.Buffalo Sabres at New York IslandersESPN+/Hulu
Tuesday, March 7 10 p.m.Anaheim Ducks at Seattle KrakenESPN+/Hulu
Wednesday, March 8 7:30 p.m.Chicago Blackhawks at Detroit Red WingsTNT
Wednesday, March 8 10 p.m.Anaheim Ducks at Vancouver CanucksTNT
Thursday, March 9 7:30 p.m.Edmonton Oilers at Boston BruinsESPN+/Hulu
Saturday, March 11 1 p.m.Detroit Red Wings at Boston BruinsABC, ESPN+
Saturday, March 11 3:30 p.m.Philadelphia Flyers at Pittsburgh PenguinsABC, ESPN+
Sunday, March 12 1:30 p.m.Boston Bruins at Detroit Red WingsTNT
Sunday, March 12 4 p.m.NY Rangers at Pittsburgh PenguinsTNT
Tuesday, March 14 7 p.m.Washington Capitals at New York RangersESPN
Wednesday, March 15 7 p.m.Colorado Avalanche at Toronto Maple LeafsTNT
Wednesday, March 15 9:30 p.m.Minnesota Wild at St. Louis BluesTNT
Thursday, March 16 8 p.m.Chicago Blackhawks at Nashville PredatorsESPN+/Hulu
Thursday, March 16 10:30 p.m.Seattle Kraken at San Jose SharksESPN+/Hulu
Saturday, March 18 5 p.m.Carolina Hurricanes at Philadelphia FlyersESPN+/Hulu
Saturday, March 18 8 p.m.Pittsburgh Penguins at New York RangersABC, ESPN+
Tuesday, March 21 7:30 p.m.Toronto Maple Leafs at New York IslandersESPN+/Hulu
Wednesday, March 22 8 p.m.Pittsburgh Penguins at Colorado AvalancheTNT
Wednesday, March 22 10:30 p.m.Arizona Coyotes at Edmonton OilersTNT
Thursday, March 23 6:30 p.m.Minnesota Wild at Philadelphia FlyersESPN
Thursday, March 23 9 p.m.Pittsburgh Penguins at Dallas StarsESPN
Saturday, March 25 5 p.m.Buffalo Sabres at New York IslandersESPN+/Hulu
Saturday, March 25 8 p.m.Washington Capitals at Pittsburgh PenguinsABC, ESPN+
Tuesday, March 28 10 p.m.Edmonton Oilers at Vegas Golden KnightsESPN+/Hulu
Wednesday, March 29 7:30 p.m.NY Islanders at Washington CapitalsTNT
Wednesday, March 29 10 p.m.Minnesota Wild at Colorado AvalancheTNT
Thursday, March 30 7:30 p.m.Carolina Hurricanes at Detroit Red WingsESPN+/Hulu
Thursday, March 30 10 p.m.Anaheim Ducks at Seattle KrakenESPN+/Hulu
Saturday, April 1 3 p.m.Boston Bruins at Pittsburgh PenguinsABC, ESPN+
Saturday, April 1 8 p.m.New Jersey Devils at Chicago BlackhawksESPN2
Sunday, April 2 1 p.m.NY Rangers at Washington CapitalsTNT
Sunday, April 2 3:30 p.m.Boston Bruins at St. Louis BluesTNT
Tuesday, April 4 8 p.m.Vegas Golden Knights at Nashville PredatorsESPN
Tuesday, April 4 10:30 p.m.Edmonton Oilers at Los Angeles KingsESPN
Wednesday, April 5 7:30 p.m.Tampa Bay Lightning at NY RangersTNT
Wednesday, April 5 10 p.m.Edmonton Oilers at Anaheim DucksTNT
Thursday, April 6 8 p.m.Carolina Hurricanes at Nashville PredatorsESPN+/Hulu
Thursday, April 6 10:30 p.m.Arizona Coyotes at Seattle KrakenESPN+/Hulu
Saturday, April 8 1 p.m.St. Louis Blues at Minnesota WildABC, ESPN+
Saturday, April 8 3:30 p.m.Vegas Golden Knights at Dallas StarsABC, ESPN+
Saturday, April 8 8 p.m.Pittsburgh Penguins at Detroit Red WingsABC, ESPN+
Sunday, April 9 6 p.m.Boston Bruins at Philadelphia FlyersTNT
Sunday, April 9 8:30 p.m.Colorado Avalanche* at Anaheim DucksTNT
Monday, April 10 9 p.m.Minnesota Wild at Chicago BlackhawksESPN
Tuesday, April 11 7 p.m.Toronto Maple Leafs at Tampa Bay LightningESPN
Tuesday, April 11 9:30 p.m.Edmonton Oilers at Colorado AvalancheESPN
Wednesday, April 12 7:30 p.m.Dallas Stars at St. Louis BluesTNT
Wednesday, April 12 10 p.m.San Jose Sharks at Calgary FlamesTNT
Thursday, April 13 8 p.m.St. Louis Blues at Dallas StarsESPN
Thursday, April 13 10:30 p.m.Vegas Golden Knights at Seattle KrakenESPN

