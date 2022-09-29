NHL: How to Watch 2022-23 National Regular Season Games Live Without Cable

Join or Sign In
Sign in to customize your TV listings
By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.
The 2022-23 NHL regular season begins on Tuesday, October 11. Here's how to watch all of the action on the ice
The 2022-23 NHL regular season begins on Tuesday, October 11, and ESPN, ESPN+, Hulu, and TNT will combine to cover every nationally broadcasted game throughout the season. The Walt Disney Company's networks (ESPN, ESPN+, Hulu, and ABC) will showcase 103 exclusive games. TNT will be the home of 62 regular season games and the 2023 Stanley Cup Finals.
On opening night, ESPN will feature a doubleheader, Game 1 is a rematch of last year's Eastern Conference Final with the Tampa Bay Lightning visiting the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden and the Los Angeles Kings hosting the Vegas Golden Knights at Crypto.com Arena in Game 2.
NHL on TNT weekly schedule will feature exclusive coverage on 27 Wednesday nights throughout the season. In the Spring of 2023, TNT will add four weeks of Sunday afternoon telecasts through March and April. For the first time, NHL on TNT will present the Stanley Cup Final, in addition to half of the Stanley Cup Playoffs – Round One, Round Two, and Conference Finals.
Find out how to watch nationally broadcasted NHL games live, below.
ABC, ESPN, TNT, ESPN+, and Hulu will combine to provide all of the nationwide coverage of NHL action throughout the 2022-23 season. Fans will be able to stream all of the intense moments and game-winning shots on the ice from anywhere on their favorite devices by subscribing to the following streaming services.
|DIRECTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu + Live TV
|Sling TV
|YouTube TV
|ABC
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|ESPN
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|TNT
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
Catch all of ABC's coverage of the 2022-23 NHL regular season by watching with an antenna. AntennaWeb is a great tool you can use to see what ABC channel is available in your area with an antenna.
For $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year, an ESPN+ subscription will allow you to watch over 1050 out-of-market games throughout the season. The streaming service will simulcast big-time events such as the 2023 NHL Honda All-Star Game, the 2023 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series, and more. Plus, ESPN+ gives you access to thousands of other live games throughout the world of sports, UFC, PGA Tour Live, studio shows, and much more.
For $69.99 per month, Hulu + Live TV is the best way to watch all of the action during the 2022-23 NHL season. The streaming service includes exclusive games, ESPN, TNT, ABC, and The Disney Bundle, which includes Disney+ and live out-of-market games on ESPN+.
For $69.99 per month, DIRECTV STREAM's Entertainment package includes live NHL games that air on ABC, ESPN, and TNT. The plan includes over 75 channels and unlimited DVR storage, and there are no hidden fees, or required annual contracts.
With DIRECTV STREAM users get a 5-day free trial, and for a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 across two months.
For $35/month, subscribers to Sling Orange can watch live NHL games on TNT and ESPN and over 30 channels. The service includes 50 hours of DVR storage so you will be able to relive your favorite moments and shows.
Subscribers to YouTube TV are able to watch live NHL games on ABC, ESPN and TNT for $64.99 per month. The streaming service has over 85 channels, users can stream up to 3 devices simultaneously, and it includes unlimited DVR so you can record every game and more.
Check out the full 2022-23 NHL National Broadcast Schedule, below.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network/Platform
|Tuesday, October 11
|7:30 p.m.
|Tampa Bay Lightning at New York Rangers
|ESPN, ESPN+
|Tuesday, October 11
|10 p.m.
|Vegas Golden Knights at Los Angeles Kings
|ESPN, ESPN+
|Wednesday, October 12
|7 p.m.
|Boston Bruins at Washington Capitals
|TNT
|Wednesday, October 12
|9:30 p.m.
|Chicago Blackhawks at Colorado Avalanche
|TNT
|Thursday, October 13
|7 p.m.
|New Jersey Devils at Philadelphia Flyers
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Thursday, October 13
|8:30 p.m.
|Dallas Stars at Nashville Predators
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Tuesday, October 18
|7 p.m.
|Philadelphia Flyers at Tampa Bay Lightning
|ESPN, ESPN+
|Tuesday, October 18
|9:30 p.m.
|Los Angeles Kings at Nashville Predators
|ESPN, ESPN+
|Wednesday, October 19
|7:30 p.m.
|Philadelphia Flyers at Florida Panthers
|TNT
|Wednesday, October 19
|10 p.m.
|St. Louis Blues at Seattle Kraken
|TNT
|Thursday, October 20
|7:30 p.m.
|New Jersey Devils at New York Islanders
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Friday, October 21
|7:30 p.m.
|Tampa Bay Lightning at Florida Panthers
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Sunday, October 23
|5 p.m.
|Anaheim Ducks at Detroit Red Wings
|ESPN
|Tuesday, October 25
|8 p.m.
|Colorado Avalanche at New York Rangers
|ESPN, ESPN+
|Tuesday, October 25
|10:30 p.m.
|Vegas Golden Knights at San Jose Sharks
|ESPN, ESPN+
|Wednesday, October 26
|7:30 p.m.
|NY Rangers at NY Islanders
|TNT
|Wednesday, October 26
|10 p.m.
|Tampa Bay Lightning* at Anaheim Ducks
|TNT
|Thursday, October 27
|8 p.m.
|St. Louis Blues at Nashville Predators
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Friday, October 28
|10:30 p.m.
|Winnipeg Jets at Arizona Coyotes
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Tuesday, November 1
|8 p.m.
|Boston Bruins at Pittsburgh Penguins
|ESPN, ESPN+
|Tuesday, November 1
|10:30 p.m.
|Anaheim Ducks at San Jose Sharks
|ESPN, ESPN+
|Wednesday, November 2
|7:30 p.m.
|Pittsburgh Penguins* at Buffalo Sabres
|TNT
|Thursday, November 3
|7:30 p.m.
|Boston Bruins at New York Rangers
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Thursday, November 3
|10:30 p.m.
|Florida Panthers at San Jose Sharks
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Friday, November 4
|7 p.m.
|Buffalo Sabres at Carolina Hurricanes
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Sunday, November 6
|5 p.m.
|Toronto Maple Leafs at Carolina Hurricanes
|ESPN
|Tuesday, November 8
|10:30 p.m.
|Minnesota Wild at Los Angeles Kings
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Tuesday, November 8
|7:30 p.m.
|Edmonton Oilers at Tampa Bay Lightning
|TNT
|Tuesday, November 8
|10 p.m.
|Nashville Predators at Seattle Kraken
|TNT
|Wednesday, November 9
|7:30 p.m.
|Pittsburgh Penguins at Washington Capitals
|TNT
|Wednesday, November 9
|10 p.m.
|Minnesota Wild at Anaheim Ducks*
|TNT
|Thursday, November 10
|10:30 p.m.
|Chicago Blackhawks at Los Angeles Kings
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Friday, November 11
|10 p.m.
|Minnesota Wild at Seattle Kraken
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Sunday, November 13
|7 p.m.
|Washington Capitals at Tampa Bay Lightning
|ESPN
|Tuesday, November 15
|7:30 p.m.
|Philadelphia Flyers at Columbus Blue Jackets
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Wednesday, November 16
|7:30 p.m.
|St. Louis Blues* at Chicago Blackhawks
|TNT
|Wednesday, November 16
|10 p.m.
|Los Angeles Kings at Edmonton Oilers
|TNT
|Wednesday, November 23
|7:30 p.m.
|Philadelphia Flyers at Washington Capitals
|TNT
|Wednesday, November 23
|10 p.m.
|Ottawa Senators at Vegas Golden Knights
|TNT
|Friday, November 25
|5:30 p.m.
|Pittsburgh Penguins at Philadelphia Flyers
|TNT
|Friday, November 25
|8 p.m.
|St. Louis Blues at Tampa Bay Lightning
|TNT
|Tuesday, November 29
|7:30 p.m.
|New York Islanders at Philadelphia Flyers
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Wednesday, November 30
|7 p.m.
|Buffalo Sabres at Detroit Red Wings
|TNT
|Wednesday, November 30
|9:30 p.m.
|Edmonton Oilers at Chicago Blackhawks
|TNT
|Thursday, December 1
|8 p.m.
|Edmonton Oilers at Minnesota Wild
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Friday, December 2
|7:30 p.m.
|Nashville Predators at New York Islanders
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Tuesday, December 6
|8:30 p.m.
|Toronto Maple Leafs at Dallas Stars
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Wednesday, December 7
|7:30 p.m.
|Buffalo Sabres at Columbus Blue Jackets
|TNT
|Wednesday, December 7
|10 p.m.
|NY Rangers* at Vegas Golden Knights
|TNT
|Thursday, December 8
|7:30 p.m.
|Detroit Red Wings at Florida Panthers
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Friday, December 9
|10 p.m.
|San Jose Sharks at Anaheim Ducks
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Sunday, December 11
|3 p.m.
|Colorado Avalanche at St. Louis Blues
|ESPN
|Tuesday, December 13
|7 p.m.
|Columbus Blue Jackets at Florida Panthers
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Tuesday, December 13
|9:30 p.m.
|Philadelphia Flyers at Colorado Avalanche
|ESPN
|Wednesday, December 14
|7:30 p.m.
|Detroit Red Wings at Minnesota Wild*
|TNT
|Wednesday, December 14
|10 p.m.
|Vancouver Canucks at Calgary Flames
|TNT
|Friday, December 16
|8 p.m.
|Chicago Blackhawks at Minnesota Wild
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Sunday, December 18
|7:30 p.m.
|New York Rangers at Chicago Blackhawks
|ESPN
|Wednesday, December 21
|7 p.m.
|New Jersey Devils at Florida Panthers
|TNT
|Wednesday, December 21
|9:30 p.m.
|Edmonton Oilers at Dallas Stars
|TNT
|Friday, December 23
|8:30 p.m.
|Columbus Blue Jackets at Chicago Blackhawks
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Tuesday, December 27
|7:30 p.m.
|Buffalo Sabres at Columbus Blue Jackets
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Wednesday, December 28
|7:30 p.m.
|Detroit Red Wings at Pittsburgh Penguins*
|TNT
|Wednesday, December 28
|10 p.m.
|Vegas Golden Knights at Anaheim Ducks
|TNT
|Friday, December 30
|7:30 p.m.
|Florida Panthers at Carolina Hurricanes
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Friday, December 30
|10 p.m.
|Edmonton Oilers at Seattle Kraken
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Sunday, January 1
|8 p.m.
|New York Islanders at Seattle Kraken
|ESPN
|Monday, January 2
|2 p.m.
|2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic: Pittsburgh Penguins at Boston Bruins
|TNT
|Tuesday, January 3
|10:30 p.m.
|Dallas Stars at Los Angeles Kings
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Wednesday, January 4
|7 p.m.
|New Jersey Devils at Detroit Red Wings*
|TNT
|Wednesday, January 4
|9:30 p.m.
|Tampa Bay Lightning at Minnesota Wild
|TNT
|Thursday, January 5
|7 p.m.
|Washington Capitals at Columbus Blue Jackets
|ESPN
|Friday, January 6
|10 p.m.
|San Jose Sharks at Anaheim Ducks
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Tuesday, January 10
|7 p.m.
|New Jersey Devils at Carolina Hurricanes
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Tuesday, January 10
|9:30 p.m.
|San Jose Sharks at Arizona Coyotes
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Wednesday, January 11
|7:30 p.m.
|Nashville Predators at Toronto Maple Leafs
|TNT
|Wednesday, January 11
|10 p.m.
|San Jose Sharks at Los Angeles Kings
|TNT
|Thursday, January 12
|7 p.m.
|Toronto Maple Leafs at Detroit Red Wings
|ESPN
|Friday, January 13
|10 p.m.
|New Jersey Devils at Anaheim Ducks
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Wednesday, January 18
|7:30 p.m.
|Boston Bruins* at NY Islanders
|TNT
|Wednesday, January 18
|10 p.m.
|Dallas Stars at San Jose Sharks
|TNT
|Thursday, January 19
|9 p.m.
|Nashville Predators at St. Louis Blues
|ESPN
|Monday, January 23
|9:30 p.m.
|Columbus Blue Jackets at Calgary Flames
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Tuesday, January 24
|9 p.m.
|Washington Capitals at Colorado Avalanche
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Wednesday, January 25
|7 p.m.
|NY Rangers at Toronto Maple Leafs
|TNT
|Wednesday, January 25
|9:30 p.m.
|Columbus Blue Jackets at Edmonton Oilers
|TNT
|Friday, January 27
|7 p.m.
|Detroit Red Wings at New York Islanders
|ESPN
|Saturday, January 28
|3 p.m.
|St. Louis Blues at Colorado Avalanche
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Saturday, January 28
|9 p.m.
|Buffalo Sabres at Minnesota Wild
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Wednesday, February 1
|7:30 p.m.
|Carolina Hurricanes at Buffalo Sabres
|TNT
|Friday, February 3
|7 p.m.
|NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings
|ESPN
|Saturday, February 4
|3 p.m.
|2023 NHL Honda All-Star Game
|ABC, ESPN+
|Tuesday, February 7
|7:30 p.m.
|Edmonton Oilers at Detroit Red Wings
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Wednesday, February 8
|8:30 p.m.
|Minnesota Wild* at Dallas Stars
|TNT
|Thursday, February 9
|7 p.m.
|Colorado Avalanche at Tampa Bay Lightning
|ESPN
|Saturday, February 11
|1 p.m.
|Tampa Bay Lightning at Dallas Stars
|ABC, ESPN+
|Saturday, February 11
|3:30 p.m.
|Washington Capitals at Boston Bruins
|ABC, ESPN+
|Tuesday, February 14
|7:30 p.m.
|New Jersey Devils at Columbus Blue Jackets
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Wednesday, February 15
|7 p.m.
|Chicago Blackhawks at Toronto Maple Leafs
|TNT
|Wednesday, February 15
|9:30 p.m.
|Colorado Avalanche at Minnesota Wild
|TNT
|Thursday, February 16
|9 p.m.
|New Jersey Devils at St. Louis Blues
|ESPN
|Friday, February 17
|9 p.m.
|Los Angeles Kings at Anaheim Ducks
|ESPN
|Saturday, February 18
|8 p.m.
|Washington Capitals at Carolina Hurricanes 2023 NHL STADIUM SERIES
|ESPN, ESPN+
|Saturday, February 18
|11 p.m.
|Tampa Bay Lightning at Vegas Golden Knights
|ESPN, ESPN+
|Sunday, February 19
|6 p.m.
|Toronto Maple Leafs at Chicago Blackhawks
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Tuesday, February 21
|7:30 p.m.
|Toronto Maple Leafs at Buffalo Sabres
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Wednesday, February 22
|9:30 p.m.
|Chicago Blackhawks* at Dallas Stars
|TNT
|Thursday, February 23
|9 p.m.
|Calgary Flames at Vegas Golden Knights
|ESPN
|Saturday, February 25
|1 p.m.
|New York Rangers at Washington Capitals
|ABC, ESPN+
|Saturday, February 25
|3:30 p.m.
|Pittsburgh Penguins at St. Louis Blues
|ABC, ESPN+
|Tuesday, February 28
|7:30 p.m.
|Columbus Blue Jackets at Buffalo Sabres
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Wednesday, March 1
|7:30 p.m.
|NY Rangers* at Philadelphia Flyers
|TNT
|Wednesday, March 1
|10 p.m.
|Carolina Hurricanes at Vegas Golden Knights
|TNT
|Thursday, March 2
|7:30 p.m.
|Buffalo Sabres at Boston Bruins
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Saturday, March 4
|1 p.m.
|New York Rangers at Boston Bruins
|ABC, ESPN+
|Saturday, March 4
|3:30 p.m.
|Colorado Avalanche at Dallas Stars
|ABC, ESPN+
|Sunday, March 5
|3 p.m.
|Tampa Bay Lightning at Carolina Hurricanes
|TNT
|Tuesday, March 7
|7:30 p.m.
|Buffalo Sabres at New York Islanders
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Tuesday, March 7
|10 p.m.
|Anaheim Ducks at Seattle Kraken
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Wednesday, March 8
|7:30 p.m.
|Chicago Blackhawks at Detroit Red Wings
|TNT
|Wednesday, March 8
|10 p.m.
|Anaheim Ducks at Vancouver Canucks
|TNT
|Thursday, March 9
|7:30 p.m.
|Edmonton Oilers at Boston Bruins
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Saturday, March 11
|1 p.m.
|Detroit Red Wings at Boston Bruins
|ABC, ESPN+
|Saturday, March 11
|3:30 p.m.
|Philadelphia Flyers at Pittsburgh Penguins
|ABC, ESPN+
|Sunday, March 12
|1:30 p.m.
|Boston Bruins at Detroit Red Wings
|TNT
|Sunday, March 12
|4 p.m.
|NY Rangers at Pittsburgh Penguins
|TNT
|Tuesday, March 14
|7 p.m.
|Washington Capitals at New York Rangers
|ESPN
|Wednesday, March 15
|7 p.m.
|Colorado Avalanche at Toronto Maple Leafs
|TNT
|Wednesday, March 15
|9:30 p.m.
|Minnesota Wild at St. Louis Blues
|TNT
|Thursday, March 16
|8 p.m.
|Chicago Blackhawks at Nashville Predators
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Thursday, March 16
|10:30 p.m.
|Seattle Kraken at San Jose Sharks
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Saturday, March 18
|5 p.m.
|Carolina Hurricanes at Philadelphia Flyers
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Saturday, March 18
|8 p.m.
|Pittsburgh Penguins at New York Rangers
|ABC, ESPN+
|Tuesday, March 21
|7:30 p.m.
|Toronto Maple Leafs at New York Islanders
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Wednesday, March 22
|8 p.m.
|Pittsburgh Penguins at Colorado Avalanche
|TNT
|Wednesday, March 22
|10:30 p.m.
|Arizona Coyotes at Edmonton Oilers
|TNT
|Thursday, March 23
|6:30 p.m.
|Minnesota Wild at Philadelphia Flyers
|ESPN
|Thursday, March 23
|9 p.m.
|Pittsburgh Penguins at Dallas Stars
|ESPN
|Saturday, March 25
|5 p.m.
|Buffalo Sabres at New York Islanders
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Saturday, March 25
|8 p.m.
|Washington Capitals at Pittsburgh Penguins
|ABC, ESPN+
|Tuesday, March 28
|10 p.m.
|Edmonton Oilers at Vegas Golden Knights
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Wednesday, March 29
|7:30 p.m.
|NY Islanders at Washington Capitals
|TNT
|Wednesday, March 29
|10 p.m.
|Minnesota Wild at Colorado Avalanche
|TNT
|Thursday, March 30
|7:30 p.m.
|Carolina Hurricanes at Detroit Red Wings
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Thursday, March 30
|10 p.m.
|Anaheim Ducks at Seattle Kraken
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Saturday, April 1
|3 p.m.
|Boston Bruins at Pittsburgh Penguins
|ABC, ESPN+
|Saturday, April 1
|8 p.m.
|New Jersey Devils at Chicago Blackhawks
|ESPN2
|Sunday, April 2
|1 p.m.
|NY Rangers at Washington Capitals
|TNT
|Sunday, April 2
|3:30 p.m.
|Boston Bruins at St. Louis Blues
|TNT
|Tuesday, April 4
|8 p.m.
|Vegas Golden Knights at Nashville Predators
|ESPN
|Tuesday, April 4
|10:30 p.m.
|Edmonton Oilers at Los Angeles Kings
|ESPN
|Wednesday, April 5
|7:30 p.m.
|Tampa Bay Lightning at NY Rangers
|TNT
|Wednesday, April 5
|10 p.m.
|Edmonton Oilers at Anaheim Ducks
|TNT
|Thursday, April 6
|8 p.m.
|Carolina Hurricanes at Nashville Predators
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Thursday, April 6
|10:30 p.m.
|Arizona Coyotes at Seattle Kraken
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Saturday, April 8
|1 p.m.
|St. Louis Blues at Minnesota Wild
|ABC, ESPN+
|Saturday, April 8
|3:30 p.m.
|Vegas Golden Knights at Dallas Stars
|ABC, ESPN+
|Saturday, April 8
|8 p.m.
|Pittsburgh Penguins at Detroit Red Wings
|ABC, ESPN+
|Sunday, April 9
|6 p.m.
|Boston Bruins at Philadelphia Flyers
|TNT
|Sunday, April 9
|8:30 p.m.
|Colorado Avalanche* at Anaheim Ducks
|TNT
|Monday, April 10
|9 p.m.
|Minnesota Wild at Chicago Blackhawks
|ESPN
|Tuesday, April 11
|7 p.m.
|Toronto Maple Leafs at Tampa Bay Lightning
|ESPN
|Tuesday, April 11
|9:30 p.m.
|Edmonton Oilers at Colorado Avalanche
|ESPN
|Wednesday, April 12
|7:30 p.m.
|Dallas Stars at St. Louis Blues
|TNT
|Wednesday, April 12
|10 p.m.
|San Jose Sharks at Calgary Flames
|TNT
|Thursday, April 13
|8 p.m.
|St. Louis Blues at Dallas Stars
|ESPN
|Thursday, April 13
|10:30 p.m.
|Vegas Golden Knights at Seattle Kraken
|ESPN
Check out all the live sports events on TV today on our Live Sports page.