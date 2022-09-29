NHL: How to Watch 2022-23 National Regular Season Games Live Without Cable

The 2022-23 NHL regular season begins on Tuesday, October 11, and ESPN, ESPN+, Hulu, and TNT will combine to cover every nationally broadcasted game throughout the season. The Walt Disney Company's networks (ESPN, ESPN+, Hulu, and ABC) will showcase 103 exclusive games. TNT will be the home of 62 regular season games and the 2023 Stanley Cup Finals.

On opening night, ESPN will feature a doubleheader, Game 1 is a rematch of last year's Eastern Conference Final with the Tampa Bay Lightning visiting the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden and the Los Angeles Kings hosting the Vegas Golden Knights at Crypto.com Arena in Game 2.

NHL on TNT weekly schedule will feature exclusive coverage on 27 Wednesday nights throughout the season. In the Spring of 2023, TNT will add four weeks of Sunday afternoon telecasts through March and April. For the first time, NHL on TNT will present the Stanley Cup Final, in addition to half of the Stanley Cup Playoffs – Round One, Round Two, and Conference Finals.

Schedule Highlights

Opening Night Doubleheader on Oct. 11 on ESPN: Tampa Bay Lightning at New York Rangers and Vegas Golden Knights at Los Angeles Kings

Tampa Bay Lightning at New York Rangers and Vegas Golden Knights at Los Angeles Kings Opening Week Doubleheader on Oct. 12 on TNT: Boston Bruins at Washington Capitals and Chicago Blackhawks at Colorado Avalanche

Boston Bruins at Washington Capitals and Chicago Blackhawks at Colorado Avalanche 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic on Jan. 2 on TNT: Boston Bruins host the Pittsburgh Penguins at Fenway Park

Boston Bruins host the Pittsburgh Penguins at Fenway Park 2023 NHL All-Star Skills on ESPN & NHL All-Star Game on ABC and ESPN+ Feb. 3-4

2023 NHL Stadium Series Debuts on ESPN and ESPN+: Washington Capitals at Carolina Hurricanes, Feb. 18

Find out how to watch nationally broadcasted NHL games live, below.

How to Watch National NHL Games Live

ABC, ESPN, TNT, ESPN+, and Hulu will combine to provide all of the nationwide coverage of NHL action throughout the 2022-23 season. Fans will be able to stream all of the intense moments and game-winning shots on the ice from anywhere on their favorite devices by subscribing to the following streaming services.

2022-23 NHL National Game Channels

DIRECTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu + Live TV Sling TV YouTube TV ABC ✔ ✔ ✔

✔ ESPN ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ TNT ✔

✔ ✔ ✔

Watch NHL Game Live for Free

Catch all of ABC's coverage of the 2022-23 NHL regular season by watching with an antenna. AntennaWeb is a great tool you can use to see what ABC channel is available in your area with an antenna.

Watch NHL Games Live on ESPN+

For $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year, an ESPN+ subscription will allow you to watch over 1050 out-of-market games throughout the season. The streaming service will simulcast big-time events such as the 2023 NHL Honda All-Star Game, the 2023 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series, and more. Plus, ESPN+ gives you access to thousands of other live games throughout the world of sports, UFC, PGA Tour Live, studio shows, and much more.



Watch NHL Games Live on Hulu + Live TV



For $69.99 per month, Hulu + Live TV is the best way to watch all of the action during the 2022-23 NHL season. The streaming service includes exclusive games, ESPN, TNT, ABC, and The Disney Bundle, which includes Disney+ and live out-of-market games on ESPN+.



Watch NHL Games Live on DIRECTV STREAM



For $69.99 per month, DIRECTV STREAM's Entertainment package includes live NHL games that air on ABC, ESPN, and TNT. The plan includes over 75 channels and unlimited DVR storage, and there are no hidden fees, or required annual contracts.

With DIRECTV STREAM users get a 5-day free trial, and for a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 across two months.



Watch NHL Games Live on Sling TV



For $35/month, subscribers to Sling Orange can watch live NHL games on TNT and ESPN and over 30 channels. The service includes 50 hours of DVR storage so you will be able to relive your favorite moments and shows.



Watch NHL Games Live on YouTube TV



Subscribers to YouTube TV are able to watch live NHL games on ABC, ESPN and TNT for $64.99 per month. The streaming service has over 85 channels, users can stream up to 3 devices simultaneously, and it includes unlimited DVR so you can record every game and more.

Check out the full 2022-23 NHL National Broadcast Schedule, below.

2022-23 NHL National TV Schedule Date Time (ET) Game Network/Platform Tuesday, October 11 7:30 p.m. Tampa Bay Lightning at New York Rangers ESPN, ESPN+ Tuesday, October 11 10 p.m. Vegas Golden Knights at Los Angeles Kings ESPN, ESPN+ Wednesday, October 12 7 p.m. Boston Bruins at Washington Capitals TNT Wednesday, October 12 9:30 p.m. Chicago Blackhawks at Colorado Avalanche TNT Thursday, October 13 7 p.m. New Jersey Devils at Philadelphia Flyers ESPN+/Hulu Thursday, October 13 8:30 p.m. Dallas Stars at Nashville Predators ESPN+/Hulu Tuesday, October 18 7 p.m. Philadelphia Flyers at Tampa Bay Lightning ESPN, ESPN+ Tuesday, October 18 9:30 p.m. Los Angeles Kings at Nashville Predators ESPN, ESPN+ Wednesday, October 19 7:30 p.m. Philadelphia Flyers at Florida Panthers TNT Wednesday, October 19 10 p.m. St. Louis Blues at Seattle Kraken TNT Thursday, October 20 7:30 p.m. New Jersey Devils at New York Islanders ESPN+/Hulu Friday, October 21 7:30 p.m. Tampa Bay Lightning at Florida Panthers ESPN+/Hulu Sunday, October 23 5 p.m. Anaheim Ducks at Detroit Red Wings ESPN Tuesday, October 25 8 p.m. Colorado Avalanche at New York Rangers ESPN, ESPN+ Tuesday, October 25 10:30 p.m. Vegas Golden Knights at San Jose Sharks ESPN, ESPN+ Wednesday, October 26 7:30 p.m. NY Rangers at NY Islanders TNT Wednesday, October 26 10 p.m. Tampa Bay Lightning* at Anaheim Ducks TNT Thursday, October 27 8 p.m. St. Louis Blues at Nashville Predators ESPN+/Hulu Friday, October 28 10:30 p.m. Winnipeg Jets at Arizona Coyotes ESPN+/Hulu Tuesday, November 1 8 p.m. Boston Bruins at Pittsburgh Penguins ESPN, ESPN+ Tuesday, November 1 10:30 p.m. Anaheim Ducks at San Jose Sharks ESPN, ESPN+ Wednesday, November 2 7:30 p.m. Pittsburgh Penguins* at Buffalo Sabres TNT Thursday, November 3 7:30 p.m. Boston Bruins at New York Rangers ESPN+/Hulu Thursday, November 3 10:30 p.m. Florida Panthers at San Jose Sharks ESPN+/Hulu Friday, November 4 7 p.m. Buffalo Sabres at Carolina Hurricanes ESPN+/Hulu Sunday, November 6 5 p.m. Toronto Maple Leafs at Carolina Hurricanes ESPN Tuesday, November 8 10:30 p.m. Minnesota Wild at Los Angeles Kings ESPN+/Hulu Tuesday, November 8 7:30 p.m. Edmonton Oilers at Tampa Bay Lightning TNT Tuesday, November 8 10 p.m. Nashville Predators at Seattle Kraken TNT Wednesday, November 9 7:30 p.m. Pittsburgh Penguins at Washington Capitals TNT Wednesday, November 9 10 p.m. Minnesota Wild at Anaheim Ducks* TNT Thursday, November 10 10:30 p.m. Chicago Blackhawks at Los Angeles Kings ESPN+/Hulu Friday, November 11 10 p.m. Minnesota Wild at Seattle Kraken ESPN+/Hulu Sunday, November 13 7 p.m. Washington Capitals at Tampa Bay Lightning ESPN Tuesday, November 15 7:30 p.m. Philadelphia Flyers at Columbus Blue Jackets ESPN+/Hulu Wednesday, November 16 7:30 p.m. St. Louis Blues* at Chicago Blackhawks TNT Wednesday, November 16 10 p.m. Los Angeles Kings at Edmonton Oilers TNT Wednesday, November 23 7:30 p.m. Philadelphia Flyers at Washington Capitals TNT Wednesday, November 23 10 p.m. Ottawa Senators at Vegas Golden Knights TNT Friday, November 25 5:30 p.m. Pittsburgh Penguins at Philadelphia Flyers TNT Friday, November 25 8 p.m. St. Louis Blues at Tampa Bay Lightning TNT Tuesday, November 29 7:30 p.m. New York Islanders at Philadelphia Flyers ESPN+/Hulu Wednesday, November 30 7 p.m. Buffalo Sabres at Detroit Red Wings TNT Wednesday, November 30 9:30 p.m. Edmonton Oilers at Chicago Blackhawks TNT Thursday, December 1 8 p.m. Edmonton Oilers at Minnesota Wild ESPN+/Hulu Friday, December 2 7:30 p.m. Nashville Predators at New York Islanders ESPN+/Hulu Tuesday, December 6 8:30 p.m. Toronto Maple Leafs at Dallas Stars ESPN+/Hulu Wednesday, December 7 7:30 p.m. Buffalo Sabres at Columbus Blue Jackets TNT Wednesday, December 7 10 p.m. NY Rangers* at Vegas Golden Knights TNT Thursday, December 8 7:30 p.m. Detroit Red Wings at Florida Panthers ESPN+/Hulu Friday, December 9 10 p.m. San Jose Sharks at Anaheim Ducks ESPN+/Hulu Sunday, December 11 3 p.m. Colorado Avalanche at St. Louis Blues ESPN Tuesday, December 13 7 p.m. Columbus Blue Jackets at Florida Panthers ESPN+/Hulu Tuesday, December 13 9:30 p.m. Philadelphia Flyers at Colorado Avalanche ESPN Wednesday, December 14 7:30 p.m. Detroit Red Wings at Minnesota Wild* TNT Wednesday, December 14 10 p.m. Vancouver Canucks at Calgary Flames TNT Friday, December 16 8 p.m. Chicago Blackhawks at Minnesota Wild ESPN+/Hulu Sunday, December 18 7:30 p.m. New York Rangers at Chicago Blackhawks ESPN Wednesday, December 21 7 p.m. New Jersey Devils at Florida Panthers TNT Wednesday, December 21 9:30 p.m. Edmonton Oilers at Dallas Stars TNT Friday, December 23 8:30 p.m. Columbus Blue Jackets at Chicago Blackhawks ESPN+/Hulu Tuesday, December 27 7:30 p.m. Buffalo Sabres at Columbus Blue Jackets ESPN+/Hulu Wednesday, December 28 7:30 p.m. Detroit Red Wings at Pittsburgh Penguins* TNT Wednesday, December 28 10 p.m. Vegas Golden Knights at Anaheim Ducks TNT Friday, December 30 7:30 p.m. Florida Panthers at Carolina Hurricanes ESPN+/Hulu Friday, December 30 10 p.m. Edmonton Oilers at Seattle Kraken ESPN+/Hulu Sunday, January 1 8 p.m. New York Islanders at Seattle Kraken ESPN Monday, January 2 2 p.m. 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic: Pittsburgh Penguins at Boston Bruins TNT Tuesday, January 3 10:30 p.m. Dallas Stars at Los Angeles Kings ESPN+/Hulu Wednesday, January 4 7 p.m. New Jersey Devils at Detroit Red Wings* TNT Wednesday, January 4 9:30 p.m. Tampa Bay Lightning at Minnesota Wild TNT Thursday, January 5 7 p.m. Washington Capitals at Columbus Blue Jackets ESPN Friday, January 6 10 p.m. San Jose Sharks at Anaheim Ducks ESPN+/Hulu Tuesday, January 10 7 p.m. New Jersey Devils at Carolina Hurricanes ESPN+/Hulu Tuesday, January 10 9:30 p.m. San Jose Sharks at Arizona Coyotes ESPN+/Hulu Wednesday, January 11 7:30 p.m. Nashville Predators at Toronto Maple Leafs TNT Wednesday, January 11 10 p.m. San Jose Sharks at Los Angeles Kings TNT Thursday, January 12 7 p.m. Toronto Maple Leafs at Detroit Red Wings ESPN Friday, January 13 10 p.m. New Jersey Devils at Anaheim Ducks ESPN+/Hulu Wednesday, January 18 7:30 p.m. Boston Bruins* at NY Islanders TNT Wednesday, January 18 10 p.m. Dallas Stars at San Jose Sharks TNT Thursday, January 19 9 p.m. Nashville Predators at St. Louis Blues ESPN Monday, January 23 9:30 p.m. Columbus Blue Jackets at Calgary Flames ESPN+/Hulu Tuesday, January 24 9 p.m. Washington Capitals at Colorado Avalanche ESPN+/Hulu Wednesday, January 25 7 p.m. NY Rangers at Toronto Maple Leafs TNT Wednesday, January 25 9:30 p.m. Columbus Blue Jackets at Edmonton Oilers TNT Friday, January 27 7 p.m. Detroit Red Wings at New York Islanders ESPN Saturday, January 28 3 p.m. St. Louis Blues at Colorado Avalanche ESPN+/Hulu Saturday, January 28 9 p.m. Buffalo Sabres at Minnesota Wild ESPN+/Hulu Wednesday, February 1 7:30 p.m. Carolina Hurricanes at Buffalo Sabres TNT Friday, February 3 7 p.m. NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings ESPN Saturday, February 4 3 p.m. 2023 NHL Honda All-Star Game ABC, ESPN+ Tuesday, February 7 7:30 p.m. Edmonton Oilers at Detroit Red Wings ESPN+/Hulu Wednesday, February 8 8:30 p.m. Minnesota Wild* at Dallas Stars TNT Thursday, February 9 7 p.m. Colorado Avalanche at Tampa Bay Lightning ESPN Saturday, February 11 1 p.m. Tampa Bay Lightning at Dallas Stars ABC, ESPN+ Saturday, February 11 3:30 p.m. Washington Capitals at Boston Bruins ABC, ESPN+ Tuesday, February 14 7:30 p.m. New Jersey Devils at Columbus Blue Jackets ESPN+/Hulu Wednesday, February 15 7 p.m. Chicago Blackhawks at Toronto Maple Leafs TNT Wednesday, February 15 9:30 p.m. Colorado Avalanche at Minnesota Wild TNT Thursday, February 16 9 p.m. New Jersey Devils at St. Louis Blues ESPN Friday, February 17 9 p.m. Los Angeles Kings at Anaheim Ducks ESPN Saturday, February 18 8 p.m. Washington Capitals at Carolina Hurricanes 2023 NHL STADIUM SERIES ESPN, ESPN+ Saturday, February 18 11 p.m. Tampa Bay Lightning at Vegas Golden Knights ESPN, ESPN+ Sunday, February 19 6 p.m. Toronto Maple Leafs at Chicago Blackhawks ESPN+/Hulu Tuesday, February 21 7:30 p.m. Toronto Maple Leafs at Buffalo Sabres ESPN+/Hulu Wednesday, February 22 9:30 p.m. Chicago Blackhawks* at Dallas Stars TNT Thursday, February 23 9 p.m. Calgary Flames at Vegas Golden Knights ESPN Saturday, February 25 1 p.m. New York Rangers at Washington Capitals ABC, ESPN+ Saturday, February 25 3:30 p.m. Pittsburgh Penguins at St. Louis Blues ABC, ESPN+ Tuesday, February 28 7:30 p.m. Columbus Blue Jackets at Buffalo Sabres ESPN+/Hulu Wednesday, March 1 7:30 p.m. NY Rangers* at Philadelphia Flyers TNT Wednesday, March 1 10 p.m. Carolina Hurricanes at Vegas Golden Knights TNT Thursday, March 2 7:30 p.m. Buffalo Sabres at Boston Bruins ESPN+/Hulu Saturday, March 4 1 p.m. New York Rangers at Boston Bruins ABC, ESPN+ Saturday, March 4 3:30 p.m. Colorado Avalanche at Dallas Stars ABC, ESPN+ Sunday, March 5 3 p.m. Tampa Bay Lightning at Carolina Hurricanes TNT Tuesday, March 7 7:30 p.m. Buffalo Sabres at New York Islanders ESPN+/Hulu Tuesday, March 7 10 p.m. Anaheim Ducks at Seattle Kraken ESPN+/Hulu Wednesday, March 8 7:30 p.m. Chicago Blackhawks at Detroit Red Wings TNT Wednesday, March 8 10 p.m. Anaheim Ducks at Vancouver Canucks TNT Thursday, March 9 7:30 p.m. Edmonton Oilers at Boston Bruins ESPN+/Hulu Saturday, March 11 1 p.m. Detroit Red Wings at Boston Bruins ABC, ESPN+ Saturday, March 11 3:30 p.m. Philadelphia Flyers at Pittsburgh Penguins ABC, ESPN+ Sunday, March 12 1:30 p.m. Boston Bruins at Detroit Red Wings TNT Sunday, March 12 4 p.m. NY Rangers at Pittsburgh Penguins TNT Tuesday, March 14 7 p.m. Washington Capitals at New York Rangers ESPN Wednesday, March 15 7 p.m. Colorado Avalanche at Toronto Maple Leafs TNT Wednesday, March 15 9:30 p.m. Minnesota Wild at St. Louis Blues TNT Thursday, March 16 8 p.m. Chicago Blackhawks at Nashville Predators ESPN+/Hulu Thursday, March 16 10:30 p.m. Seattle Kraken at San Jose Sharks ESPN+/Hulu Saturday, March 18 5 p.m. Carolina Hurricanes at Philadelphia Flyers ESPN+/Hulu Saturday, March 18 8 p.m. Pittsburgh Penguins at New York Rangers ABC, ESPN+ Tuesday, March 21 7:30 p.m. Toronto Maple Leafs at New York Islanders ESPN+/Hulu Wednesday, March 22 8 p.m. Pittsburgh Penguins at Colorado Avalanche TNT Wednesday, March 22 10:30 p.m. Arizona Coyotes at Edmonton Oilers TNT Thursday, March 23 6:30 p.m. Minnesota Wild at Philadelphia Flyers ESPN Thursday, March 23 9 p.m. Pittsburgh Penguins at Dallas Stars ESPN Saturday, March 25 5 p.m. Buffalo Sabres at New York Islanders ESPN+/Hulu Saturday, March 25 8 p.m. Washington Capitals at Pittsburgh Penguins ABC, ESPN+ Tuesday, March 28 10 p.m. Edmonton Oilers at Vegas Golden Knights ESPN+/Hulu Wednesday, March 29 7:30 p.m. NY Islanders at Washington Capitals TNT Wednesday, March 29 10 p.m. Minnesota Wild at Colorado Avalanche TNT Thursday, March 30 7:30 p.m. Carolina Hurricanes at Detroit Red Wings ESPN+/Hulu Thursday, March 30 10 p.m. Anaheim Ducks at Seattle Kraken ESPN+/Hulu Saturday, April 1 3 p.m. Boston Bruins at Pittsburgh Penguins ABC, ESPN+ Saturday, April 1 8 p.m. New Jersey Devils at Chicago Blackhawks ESPN2 Sunday, April 2 1 p.m. NY Rangers at Washington Capitals TNT Sunday, April 2 3:30 p.m. Boston Bruins at St. Louis Blues TNT Tuesday, April 4 8 p.m. Vegas Golden Knights at Nashville Predators ESPN Tuesday, April 4 10:30 p.m. Edmonton Oilers at Los Angeles Kings ESPN Wednesday, April 5 7:30 p.m. Tampa Bay Lightning at NY Rangers TNT Wednesday, April 5 10 p.m. Edmonton Oilers at Anaheim Ducks TNT Thursday, April 6 8 p.m. Carolina Hurricanes at Nashville Predators ESPN+/Hulu Thursday, April 6 10:30 p.m. Arizona Coyotes at Seattle Kraken ESPN+/Hulu Saturday, April 8 1 p.m. St. Louis Blues at Minnesota Wild ABC, ESPN+ Saturday, April 8 3:30 p.m. Vegas Golden Knights at Dallas Stars ABC, ESPN+ Saturday, April 8 8 p.m. Pittsburgh Penguins at Detroit Red Wings ABC, ESPN+ Sunday, April 9 6 p.m. Boston Bruins at Philadelphia Flyers TNT Sunday, April 9 8:30 p.m. Colorado Avalanche* at Anaheim Ducks TNT Monday, April 10 9 p.m. Minnesota Wild at Chicago Blackhawks ESPN Tuesday, April 11 7 p.m. Toronto Maple Leafs at Tampa Bay Lightning ESPN Tuesday, April 11 9:30 p.m. Edmonton Oilers at Colorado Avalanche ESPN Wednesday, April 12 7:30 p.m. Dallas Stars at St. Louis Blues TNT Wednesday, April 12 10 p.m. San Jose Sharks at Calgary Flames TNT Thursday, April 13 8 p.m. St. Louis Blues at Dallas Stars ESPN Thursday, April 13 10:30 p.m. Vegas Golden Knights at Seattle Kraken ESPN

Check out all the live sports events on TV today on our Live Sports page.