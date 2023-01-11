NFL Playoffs: How to Watch Ravens at Bengals Live Without Cable on January 15

Live from Paycor Stadium, Joe Burrow and the 12-4 Cincinnati Bengals welcome Lamar Jackson and the 10-7 Baltimore Ravens for a Super Wildcard Weekend matchup between AFC North rivals.

As the defending AFC champions, the Bengals are looking to advance past their Charm City rivals to advance to the next round. After starting the season 5-4 heading into their Week 10 bye, the Bengals earned their stripes by finishing the season on a 7-game winning streak. They only played 16 games due to their Week 17 contest being canceled after a devastating injury to Bills' safety Damar Hamlin. They are coming off of a Week 18 season finale 27-16 victory over the Ravens. However, the season series between the two teams is split 1-1 with the Ravens winning 19-17 in Week 5. Unlike the Week 18 contest, the Ravens had former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson who isn't expected to be at 100% if he plays on Sunday.

The Ravens have been battle tested so far this season after beginning the year with a record of 9-4. They had a lead in the AFC North before being overtaken by eventual division champion Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals. Baltimore ended up securing the 6th spot in the AFC without Jackson playing the final 6 games. If Jackson is available for Super Wildcard Weekend, he'll singlehandedly improve their odds at leaving Paycor with a win in what should be a duel between two of the NFL's best QBs.

When to Watch - Sunday, January 15

Game: Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals

Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Where to Watch: NBC/Peacock

How to Watch Ravens at Bengals Live Without Cable

You can stream all of Sunday's gridiron action without cable live on NBC and Peacock. Most live TV streaming services carry NBC, and you can find out how to subscribe to Peacock, below.

Where to Stream NBC

DIRECTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu Sling YouTube TV NBC ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔

Watch Ravens at Bengals Live for Free

Catch all of the NBC coverage of Ravens at Bengals by watching with an antenna. AntennaWeb is a great tool you can use to see what NBC channel is available in your area with an antenna.

Watch Ravens at Bengals on DIRECTV STREAM (For Free!)

For $69.99 per month, you can catch all of the action on the gridiron on NBC with DIRECTV STREAM's Entertainment package. On top of DVR, DIRECTV STREAM Entertainment includes three-month subscriptions to HBO Max, Starz, Cinemax, Showtime, and Epix, along with over 65 channels, so there's something for everyone.

New and eligible returning subscribers can watch the NFL Playoffs and more with a 5-day free trial.

Watch Ravens at Bengals on fuboTV

For $74.99 per month, you can watch all of NBC's Super Wildcard Weekend coverage of the Ravens at Bengals via fuboTV with their Pro plan. The sports-first streaming offers over 100 channels with their Pro plan, which includes over 100 sporting events, the ability to watch on unlimited screens, and 1000 hours of DVR space, which means you can record and rewatch your favorite shows and all of this year's big events.

Watch Ravens at Bengals on Hulu + Live TV

On Hulu + Live TV, cord cutters can watch Ravens at Bengals on NBC, and over 75 channels with the base plan of $69.99 per month. The service includes ESPN+, Disney+, unlimited DVR storage and allows users to watch on 2 screens simultaneously.

Watch Ravens at Bengals on Sling TV

Sling TV offers an affordable way to watch live NFL games on NBC (in select markets). For $40 per month, a Sling Blue subscription, allows you to watch live NFL games, plus over 40 channels, 50 hours of DVR, and for a limited time, you can get half off your first month, plus a free month of Showtime, Starz, and Epix.

Watch Ravens at Bengals on YouTube TV

Subscribers to YouTube TV are able to stream live NFL Playoff games on NBC for $64.99 per month. The streaming service has over 85 channels, users can stream up to 3 devices simultaneously, and it includes unlimited DVR so you can record every event and more.

Watch Ravens at Bengals on Peacock

Watch Ravens-Bengals live on Peacock. For $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year, a Peacock Premium subscription gives you access to live sports, thousands of hours of movies and shows, and everything else Peacock has to offer. Upgrade to Premium Plus for $9.99 per month or $99 per year, to gain access to everything Premium has to offer, stream ad-free, and watch select titles offline on mobile.

