NFL Playoffs: How to Watch Giants at Vikings Live Without Cable on January 15

In the second NFC Wildcard game of the weekend, Kirk Cousin and the 13-4 Minnesota Vikings host Saquon Barkley and the 9-7-1 New York Giants.

As the 6th seed, the New York Football Giants have made the postseason for the first time since 2016. Under first-year coach Brian Daboll, the G-men started the season hot with a 7-2 record. Since Week 11, things started to fall apart as Big Blue went 2-5-1 and ended their season with a 22-16 defeat against the Eagles. Daboll has led fourth-year QB Daniel Jones to his best record as a starter by using his speed in the running game with a career-high 708 rushing yards. Pro Bowl RB Saquon Barkley has seen a career-high on the ground under Daboll with 1312 rushing yards and his second double-digit TD season with 10.

The Vikings have the second-best record in the NFC, and their 2022 campaign had plenty of close calls. The NFC North champions only won three games by 8 points or more and each of their four losses was by double digits with an average of 22.25 points. Those stats point out a team that is either resilient or lucky since they only have three wins against playoff teams: a 24-16 road win against the Dolphins; a 33-30 OT heart-clincher against the Bills; a Week 16 27-24 nailbiter against the Giants. Heading into Sunday's game, the Vikes will need "Primetime Kirk Cousins" to play like "1:00 PM Kirk Cousins" if they want to defeat the Giants for the second time and expect WR Justin Jefferson to make crucial catches.

When to Watch - Sunday, January 15

Game: New York Giants at Minnesota Vikings

New York Giants at Minnesota Vikings Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

4:30 p.m. ET Where to Watch: Fox

