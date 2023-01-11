NFL Playoffs: How to Watch Dolphins at Bills Live Without Cable on January 15

For the third time this season, the 9-8 Miami Dolphins will meet the 13-3 Buffalo Bills in a pivotal game on Super Wildcard Weekend. The two clubs will be meeting in the NFL playoffs for the fifth time with Buffalo leading the series 3-1. This will be their 119th meeting and the 'Fins lead the all-time series 62-55-1.

After coming out the gate hot and starting the season 8-3, the Dolphins backed their way into the postseason after going 1-6 over their last 7 games. Due to injuries to star third-year QB Tua Tagovailoa, the Dolphins fast high-scoring offense struggled over their last 7 contests. The triple threat of Tua, Jaylen Waddle, and Tyreek Hill began the season in historic fashion but after Tua suffered his third concussion, the Fins had to turn to backups Teddy Bridgewater and rookie Skylar Thompson. When they face Buffalo on Sunday, they'll be without Tua again and Thompson will get the start.

For the third year in a row, Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills secured the AFC East title. They're the second seed in the AFC and are entering Super Wildcard Weekend on a 7-game winning streak. They split the season series with the Dolphins with each team winning at home. In their Week 15 contest, the Bills slipped by with a 32-29 victory to a Miami team who was without Tua. Entering Sunday's game, Highmark Stadium will house a tremendous advantage for the Bills, with the team going 7-1 at home and optimal weather due to the cold temperatures in Buffalo at this time of the year.

When to Watch - Sunday, January 15

Game: Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

1:00 p.m. ET Where to Watch: CBS

How to Watch Dolphins at Bills Without Cable

CBS will be home to all the live action between the Dolphins and Bills during Super Wildcard Weekend. Most streaming services offer CBS and you can find out how to stream the game, below.

Where to Stream CBS

DIRECTV STREAM fubo TV Hulu + Live TV Sling TV YouTube TV CBS ✔ ✔ ✔

✔

Watch the Dolphins at Bills Live for Free





Catch the live action between the Bills and Dolphins on CBS by watching with an antenna. AntennaWeb is a great tool you can use to see what channels carry CBS in your area with an antenna.

Watch Dolphins at Bills Live on Paramount+

Subscribers to Paramount+ can watch live NFL games on their local CBS station with the Essential plan for only $4.99/mo. or $49.99/yr. Upgrade to the Premium plan for $9.99/mo. or $99/yr and enjoy live NFL games and Paramount+ without ads.

Watch the Dolphins at Bills Live on Hulu + Live TV

For $69.99 per month, Hulu + Live TV offers the showdown between the Bills and Dolphins. The streaming service includes CBS, and over 75 channels. The service also includes the Disney Bundle, which includes Disney+ and ESPN+.



Watch the Dolphins at Bills Live on DIRECTV STREAM



For $69.99 per month, DIRECTV STREAM's Entertainment package includes Sunday's game on CBS. The plan includes over 75 channels and unlimited DVR storage, and there are no hidden fees, or required annual contracts.

With DIRECTV STREAM users get a 5-day free trial, and for a limited time, new subscribers can save $30 across three months.

Watch Dolphins at Bills Live on fuboTV

For $74.99 per month, subscribers can watch the game live on CBS on fuboTV with their Pro plan. The sports-first streaming offers over 100 channels with their Pro plan, which includes over 100 sporting events, the ability to watch on unlimited screens, and 1000 hours of DVR space, which means you can record and rewatch your favorite shows and all of this year's games.

Watch Dolphins at Bills Live on YouTube TV





Subscribers to YouTube TV are able to watch the game live on CBS for $64.99 per month. The streaming service has over 85 channels, users can stream up to 3 devices simultaneously, and it includes unlimited DVR so you can record every game and more.

