The stakes couldn't be higher for the heroes of the Arrowverse. The CW has revealed the trailer for the upcoming Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover event, and if we thought Thanos' snap was costly, the universe is going to endure an even more traumatic annihilation series when this event begins.

Everything We Know About the Arrowverse's Crisis on Infinite Earths Crossover

The trailer lays plain the threat that everyone will face in Crisis; after an entire planet is wiped from a screen, we hear Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) warning a fellow Flash, "Every second, another Earth dies." Meanwhile, Monitor (LaMonica Garrett) takes it even further to declare, "This threat brings the annihilation of all life."

As determined as some of the heroes may be to save the universe — lookin' at you, Batwoman (Ruby Rose) — others aren't so convinced. Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) seems particularly concerned about running out of time when Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) hatches a plan to save people instead of their planet(s).

Crisis on Infinite Earths is a five-part crossover event which begins Supergirl on Sunday, Dec. 8 and is followed by Batwoman on Monday, Dec. 9 and The Flash on Tuesday, Dec. 10. The event will then return after winter hiatus for its conclusion with back-to-back episodes of Arrow and DC's Legends of Tomorrow on Tuesday, Jan. 14.

(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of CBS Corporation.)