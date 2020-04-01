New Amsterdam won't be back with a new episode until its Season 2 finale April 14, which means we have a very long time to wait to (possibly) figure out if Dr. Max Hottie — sorry, Dr. Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) — and newfound flame Alice (Alison Luff) have a shot at real romance. These two have a lot going for them, compatibility wise: they're both easy on the eyes, both single parents who understand the complexities of raising a kid alone, and they're both grieving for the loss of their partners. They seem aware that they need to be careful and cautious but hey, they're both adults.

Whatever happens with them — and it certainly sounds like it's not going to end anytime soon — fans are still hoping that one sweet day, Max will inevitably be intertwined with his true bae, Dr. Helen Sharpe (Freema Agyeman), because the Sharpwin stans cannot be denied.

Discover your new favorite show: Watch This Now!

All season long, their respect, occasional frustration, and simmering attraction to one another have been building from a low flame to a hot fire, coming to a broil in Episode 16, "Perspectives." That's when, after a pointed (some might say heated) discussion about Sharpe sabotaging Dr. Castro's (Ana Villafane) clinical trial, Sharpe said she'd done it for him and they almost smooched while Max fiddled nervously with his wedding band. This ship is definitely headed to Port Bow Chicka Wow Wow — maybe not in the Season 2 finale, but eventually. But it wasn't just that almost-kiss that let us see the great potential in a Sharpwin situation — the clues were there all season. Here's a brief rundown of the biggest signs these two are meant to be.

1. When Max showed enough respect for Sharpe to stand back and let her do things her way. [Episode 13 ("In the Graveyard.")]

New Amsterdam Photo: NBC/giphy





2. When Max was watching this queen get to the bottom of a major mistake on New Amsterdam's behalf. And he was willing to fetch her coffee like the supportive man he is. [Episode 7 ("Good Soldiers")]

New Amsterdam Photo: NBC/giphy





3. When Max was finally willing to let Helen in by allowing her into his space to help him clean up — a huge turning point that said he was willing to be vulnerable with her.

New Amsterdam Photo: NBC/giphy





4. When, in the midst of a crisis involving patients from Rikers, Helen had the gumption to tell Max to "pull up." [Episode 9 ("The Island")]

New Amsterdam Photo: NBC/giphy





5. When Helen, the tough one, showed Max, the tender one, that she could be gentle with his feelings. [Episode 2 ("The Big Picture")]

New Amsterdam Photo: NBC/giphy





6. When Sharpe was super adorable with Max's kid. Foreshadowing much? Sharpe is practically screaming "I'm ready. " [Episode 11 ("Hiding Behind My Smile")]



New Amsterdam Photo: NBC/giphy





7. Did someone leave the stove on? Because you can smell something BURNING in this moment. My guess is that it's desire. [Episode 10 ("Code Silver")]

New Amsterdam Photo: NBC/giphy





8. When Max admitted the truth. Yaaas Max! Say it like you mean it [(Episode 13, "In the Graveyard")]

New Amsterdam Photo: NBC/giphy





9. This aforementioned moment after their fight Sorry Alice, your days are numbered girl. It's all about Sharpwin in Season 3. [Episode 16 ("Perspectives")]

New Amsterdam Photo: NBC/Tenor

New Amsterdam returns for its Season 2 finale April 14 at 9/8c on NBC.