Joe may have solved one mystery, but now he's got a lot more problems
[Warning: The following contains spoilers for Season 4 Part 1 of You. Read at your own risk!]
Season 4 of Netlfix's You got off to a bloody start for Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley), but this time he was trying to solve murders for a change. Joe, living under a new name as a professor in London, found himself stuck in a whodunit (his least favorite genre) as someone started picking off his elite crowd of friends (and enemies). He seems to have finally unmasked the Eat the Rich Killer — but now he has to figure out what to do about it.
As we gear up for the second half of the season, we're compiling every clue about what's coming next. Here's everything we know about You Season 4 Part 2.
Hello again, you! The trailer for Part 2 of Season 4 reveals the return of a very familiar face: Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti) herself. But how? Check out the trailer and start theorizing while we wait for what promises to be a very twisty second half of the season.
It's not that far off. You Season 4 Part 2 will be released on Netflix on Thursday, March 9 — just one month after the first installment of Season 4 hit Netflix.
Part 1 focused on Joe trying to identify the mysterious stalker who was trying to frame him for murder. Now that Rhys (Ed Speleers) has been revealed as the unexpected real killer, Joe will have to deal with what that means for him. "It's a relief that he may not be the one who's doing this, but it also sets off whatever his triggers are," Badgley told TV Guide. "Whatever is being triggered, this deep-set stuff, it's at a nearly explosive level all the time. He's silently managing a lot of rage, which is just kind of a warm bath for me at this point."
More questions we'd like to see answered in Part 2:
It's hard to imagine the hitman (Adam James) sent by the Quinn family would just hand over a new life for Joe, all packaged up with fake IDs and everything. He's under the assumption that Joe "took care of" Marienne Bellamy (Tati Gabrielle) before she headed out to reunite with her daughter, but Joe seemed to get away with faking that too easily. It wouldn't be surprising if Joe is paid another visit by someone in relation to the Quinns. And is Joe really over Marienne?
Speaking of Joe's love interests, his relationship with Kate (Charlotte Ritchie) has so far appeared pretty... normal? But should we be worried that Joe will end up becoming violent again, this time against her? History has a way of repeating itself, after all.
And then there's Nadia (Amy Leigh Hickman) — is she really just a bystander who will continue to go about her studies in Professor Moore's class, or is there a plot twist in store for the young student?
All throughout Part 1, we kept seeing a paparazzi photographer (Alison Pargeter) following around the rich and famous crowd Joe was tangled up with, though Joe tried to lay low. Will she play a bigger role in Part 2 of the series?
As we've mentioned, there were some murders in the first half of Season 4, so we'll be missing a few faces going into Part 2. Malcolm (Stephen Hagan), Simon (Aidan Cheng), and Gemma (Eve Austin) were all killed off, as well as Adam's driver, Vic (Sean Pertwee), so it's unlikely they'll be featured in the second half. Joe had a run-in with Marienne Bellamy (Tati Gabrielle) and let her escape unscathed to prove that he's changed, so time will tell if we'll be seeing her in Part 2, or if she's officially been marked "safe" from Joe's hands.
Main cast members:
Niccy Lin, Ozioma Whenu, and Dario Coates are also assumed to be returning.
You can watch every season of You on Netflix.