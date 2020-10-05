Aside from asking everyone you know, Netflix's self-reported Top 10 rankings are pretty much the only way to know how popular a Netflix show or movie is. On Monday, Oct. 5, true crime documentary American Murder: The Family Next Door has held on to the top spot all the way through the weekend, while Emily in Paris, a new romantic comedy from Sex and the City's Darren Star, has so far topped out at No. 2 since its debut on Friday. No. 3 is the final season of Schitt's Creek, which was released early on Netflix because something good had to happen this year. Ratched is starting to slide down the chart, now down to No. 4, but it's still a very impressive run for the show, which was in the Top 3 for 16 consecutive days.

There's some movement happening in the lower reaches of the chart as well. Season 1 of Evil, the great CBS show, has entered the Top 10 at No. 9, while Big Daddy, the Adam Sandler movie from 1999, is eating 50 packets of ketchup at No. 10

But of the Netflix Top 10, which of these shows and movies are actually worth watching? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip.

Based on Netflix's Top 10 from Monday, Oct. 5





1. American Murder: The Family Next Door

For fans of: Very sad true crime | Is it good?: It's a chilling true crime story told in a unique way

This documentary is about the murder of a woman named Shannan Watts and her two children by her husband Chris. It's a searing and painful exploration of domestic violence, and shows the stark difference between the personas we put online and the truth of our real lives through footage directly from the Watts family, police body cams, and Shannan's social media posts. (Yesterday's rank: 1)





For fans of: Sex and the City, Younger, Ze French | Is it good?: It's a rom-com, for better and worse

Taking off to Paris sounds like a dream given the current circumstances, so watch Emily do it in this romantic comedy about a young Yank who takes a job in the City of Light to lend an American perspective — perhaps too aggressively American — to a French marketing firm. And as one does in Paris, she joneses for some looooove. [TV Guide review / More shows like Emily in Paris] (Yesterday's rank: 2)





For fans of: Good vibes, Arrested Development, Catherine O'Hara | Is it good?: It's simply the best

Following a night to remember at this year's Emmys, the critics' comedy darling brings its final season to Netflix, the service it owes for much of its rejuvenated success following a much less-seen run on Pop TV. It's a busy season, with its characters heading to complete their arcs, but it never loses touch with its warmth. [TV Guide review] (Yesterday's rank: 5)





For fans of: American Horror Story, Hollywood | Is it good?: Depends on how much you like Ryan Murphy's schtick

Sarah Paulson stars in this psychological thriller origin story for One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest's Nurse Ratched. Some of the storytelling is shaky, but you might be able to overlook it while you enjoy the gorgeous visuals and Paulson's performance. [TV Guide review] (Yesterday's rank: 3)





For fans of: The troops, well-made war movies | Is it good?: Yes

After a successful run on video on demand, director Rod Lurie's dramatization of the Battle of Kamdesh in Afghanistan in 2009, when a small force of American and Latvian soldiers defended a combat outpost against the Taliban, is now on Netflix. It stars Scott Eastwood, Caleb Landry Jones, and Orlando Bloom, and has been praised by veterans of the battle for its realism and its respect. (Yesterday's rank: 4)

6. Enola Holmes

For fans of: Eleven from Stranger Things, Fleabag | Is it good?: Yeah, it's a lot of fun

Eleven goes back in time to star in this very entertaining YA riff on the Sherlock Holmes story. MBB stars as Sherlock's kid sister, a sleuth in her own right, who's looking for her missing mother. You'll be charmed by her Phoebe Waller-Bridge-style asides and glances at the camera. [TV Guide review] (Yesterday's rank: 6)





For fans of: Slapstick humor, saying "Hey Boo-Boo!" | Is it good?: No

Dan Aykroyd is the voice of the pic-a-nic basket-stealing bear and Justin Timberlake is his little sidekick Boo-Boo in this (otherwise) live-action 2010 update of the classic cartoon from the '60s. it's not even good by the low standards of cynically repurposed IP, but if you're reading this, you're probably an adult, which means it's not for you anyway. (Yesterday's rank: 9)





8. Welcome to Sudden Death

For fans of: Die Hard knockoffs, I guess? | Is it good?: Nah, but it knows what it is

Michael Jai White stars as a security guard trying to save a basketball arena from terrorists in this sequel to Sudden Death, a Jean Claude Van Damme movie from 1995. Direct-to-DVD quality. (Yesterday's rank: 7)





For fans of: The X-Files, canned margaritas | Is it good?: We say it's the fourth best show on television

Season 1 of this CBS procedural is now on loan to Netflix to build interest in the show before Season 2 premieres later this year. It uses the tried-and-true premise of a skeptic (a forensic psychologist played by Katja Herbers) and a believer (a priest in training played by Mike Colter) investigating inexplicable occurrences, in this case possible demonic possessions on behalf of the Catholic Church's, um, exorcism department. Since it comes from The Good Wife's Robert and Michelle King, it has an uncommon amount of intelligence, ripped-from-the-headlines relevance, and off-kilter humor. Highly recommended. (Yesterday's rank: N/A)





10. Big Daddy

For fans of: Adam Sandler | Is it good?: If you're a Sandfan, it's one of his best

Hey zoomers, wanna see what Riverdale's Cole Sprouse was like as a little kid? I have to assume it's Bughead stans watching this early-period Sandler classic, where a slacker adapts a 5-year-old boy played by Cole and his twin brother Dylan, because they weren't yet born when this movie was a big deal. (Yesterday's rank: N/A)

