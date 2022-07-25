Netflix Top 10 Movies and Shows: New and Popular Today, July 25

Ryan Gosling, The Gray Man Stanislav Honzik/Netflix

If you need someone to help you make sense of Netflix's daily Top 10 Most Popular Movies and Shows, we're here for you. Our guide can help you figure out what's actually good and what you can skip. The No. 1 show on Monday, July 25 is Virgin River Season 4, which was also the No. 1 show at the end of last week. No one is doing is like the soapy romance drama. The No. 1 movie today is the Ryan Gosling-Chris Evans action-thriller The Gray Man, which just so happens to be Netflix's most expensive movie of all time. The release of this just OK film has mostly been an excuse to enjoy Ryan Gosling interviews, something we as society have been sorely lacking since the last time he had to promote a movie back in 2018.

But the fact that people watch something doesn't always mean it's good. We've combined the movies list and the TV shows list into a single article to help you get a complete view of what's popular on Netflix at the moment. We've also added a guide to what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow. Plus, we have recommendations for the best movies on Netflix and the best TV shows on Netflix.

Today's biggest new release on Netflix is Season 5 of the kids' show Gabby's Dollhouse. She's just a little girl who loves cats! It's adorable.

Based on Netflix's Top 10 Movies and TV Shows lists and new releases for Monday, July 25

Top 10 Movies

For fans of: Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, big budgets | Is it good?: All that money and it's still pretty tame

Ryan Gosling's first movie since 2018 is this mega-budgeted action thriller from Endgame and Infinity War directors the Russo Brothers. He plays Court Gentry, a CIA black ops guy who's trying to not get captured or killed by his former colleague Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans), who you can tell is a psychopath from his mustache. The ubiquitous Ana de Armas and aspiring superstar Regé-Jean Page co-star. (Yesterday's rank: 1)

For fans of: Singing animals, famous voices, popular music | Is it good?: For kids, sure

If I know anything about the kids' movies of today, it's that they all seem to be built around covers of popular songs. That trend continues in Sing 2, an animated jukebox musical about a bunch of singing animals — voiced by incredibly famous people like Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, and Pharrell Williams — who have to convince a rock star (voiced by Bono) to join their musical extravaganza. (Yesterday's rank: 2)

For fans of: Sea creatures, accidental father figures | Is it good?: It is!

Most Netflix original kids movies are just re-dubs of second-tier CGI films from foreign studios, but The Sea Beast, from Moana and Big Hero 6 director Chris Williams, looks like a legitimate contender for best family film of the year. A young girl stows away on her idol's ship to help him hunt gigantic sea creatures, leading to seafaring adventure and action. It's getting great reviews, and features three TV Guide favorites as voice actors: The Boys' Karl Urban, Legion's Dan Stevens, and Chernobyl's Jared Harris. (Yesterday's rank: 3)

4. Persuasion

For fans of: The Fleabag-ification of Jane Austen | Is it good?: Unfortunately not

Dakota Johnson stars as Anne Elliot in this adaptation of Jane Austen's final novel, in which she reconnects with the man to whom she was once betrothed years after calling off their engagement. You really want this to be better, but it mangles most of Austen's nuanced storytelling. (Yesterday's rank: 4)

For fans of: The U.S. military | Is it good?: If you like U.S. military propaganda

Based on a true story and set in the aftermath of 9/11, a U.S. Special Forces unit learns to fight on horseback while on a mission in Afghanistan. (Yesterday's rank: 5)

For fans of: Throwback buddy comedy dynamics | Is it good?: It's pretty dumb

Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson form an unlikely friendship when Hart's bumbling character, Teddy, gets mistaken for Harrelson's notorious assassin, known only as the Man From Toronto. (Yesterday's rank: 7)

For fans of: Crappy John Travolta movies | Is it good?: It is not

This cheapo sports drama stars John Travolta as a washed-up dirt track race car driver who decides to start being competitive again in order to teach his son a lesson when the young man starts racing for another team owner because he wants to win, not lose every time in his dad's junker. Travolta puts in effort, as always, but the movie is lifeless. (Yesterday's rank: 8)

For fans of: Sandra Oh, mothers and daughters | Is it good?: You want it to be better

The great Sandra Oh stars in this just fine horror movie about about a woman being haunted by visions of her dead mother. (Yesterday's rank: 6)

For fans of: Buddy cops | Is it good?: Absolutely not

Dax Shepard directs, writes, and stars in this movie adaptation of the classic TV series, which follows two cops who join the California Highway Patrol and form, wait for it, an unlikely partnership to investigate a heist. (Yesterday's rank: 9)

For fans of: Coming-of-age stories, video games | Is it good?: I guess it depends on how much you like coming-of-age stories about Polish gamers

This Polish comedy follows a kid who has to decide between his obsession with video games and his love for his mother after she gets sick. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)



Top 10 TV Shows



For fans of: Hallmark movies | Is it good?: It's definitely popular

Netflix's soapiest romance drama returns for a new season. The Season 3 finale was packed with cliffhangers, including Jack (Martin Henderson) proposing to Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge), who revealed to him that she's pregnant and unsure if he or her late husband is the father. He's probably still going to be the father even if he's not biologically the father, though, right? That would be very uncool if he was like "OK, bye!" (Yesterday's rank: 1)

For fans of: Stranger Things | Is it good?: It's so fun

Now that the kids are older, Season 4 of Netflix's '80s-style sci-fi megahit embraces full-on horror in a way it hasn't done before (the biggest influence on this season is A Nightmare on Elm Street). It also goes supersized with the episode runtimes, which leads to some bloat. It's not the best season of the show, but it's still one of the most entertaining shows on TV. (Yesterday's rank: 2)

For fans of: Saying "maybe this time it'll be good" and being disappointed | Is it good?: Not even Lance Reddick can save it

Resident Evil is a beloved video game franchise that has been adapted for movies and TV numerous times but never well. This is Netflix's second Resident Evil series (the first one, an anime called Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, came out last year). Maybe it's time to let it die, because this show doesn't do much to justify its existence. (Yesterday's rank: 3)

For fans of: Not dying, man vs. squirrel | Is it good?: Yeah, it's great for survival enthusiasts

History Channel's reality competition, in which competitors are dropped in the wilderness and must survive with just their wits and a few tools, is a favorite among the tough set. Season 8 just arrived on Netflix. (Yesterday's rank: 4)

5. Alba

For fans of: Unbelievable | Is it good?: It's certainly upsetting

This Spanish drama series begins with a woman waking up on a beach, having been sexually assaulted by her boyfriend's friends the night before. She must fight to get justice when people don't believe her, and one of her assailants comes from a rich family about to close a business deal and will do anything to keep her quiet. [Trailer] (Yesterday's rank: 5)

For fans of: Glass artistry | Is it good?: It's fun!

Now in its third season, Blown Away is a reality competition series about ten glass artists vying to become, wait for it, BEST IN GLASS. (Yesterday's rank: 7)

For fans of: All American | Is it good?: Yes

This spin-off of All American follows Simone Hicks (Geffri Maya) as she embarks on life at an HBCU. It's everything you love about All American, but at college now. (Yesterday's rank: 6)

For fans of: Dinosaurs, kids saving the day | Is it good?: It's pretty cute

The animated kids show about why we shouldn't open an amusement park with man-eating dinosaurs inside continues with its fifth season. Believe it or not, this series is better than the last Jurassic World movie! (Yesterday's rank: 8)

For fans of: Crazy people, weddings | Is it good?: It's actually pretty great

This reality series throws together two total strangers who agree to get married on the same day they meet for the first time. The show keeps up with them in the aftermath as they actually get to know each other, and after a few weeks, they decide whether or not to stay together. Much like other shows of this nature, it's impossible to look away from once you start watching. (Yesterday's rank: 9)

For fans of: Young people with superpowers, Gerard Way | Is it good?: It's a good time

Season 2 of The Umbrella Academy left off on a major cliffhanger when the gang time-traveled from the '60s back to an alternate version of 2019 in which Hargreeves (Colm Feore) had trained seven different superpowered babies into becoming the Sparrow Academy. In Season 3, the series is picking up right where it left off, and the Umbrellas will have to deal with the apocalyptic event potentially caused by their timeline jumping. (Yesterday's rank: 10)



New on Netflix Today





Gabby's Dollhouse Season 5: Kids' show about a girl going on adventures with her cat friends [Trailer]



