Netflix has released the first trailer for its new series Teenage Bounty Hunters, which hits the streaming service Friday, Aug. 14 and looks to be your next binge. The series was created by Kathleen Jordan (American Princess) and feels like the product of MTV's Sweet/Vicious having a baby with Netflix's Crazyhead and something else I can't really put my finger on. Basically, it looks awesome.

The series follows a pair of 16-year-old fraternal twins, Sterling and Blair (Maddie Phillips and Anjelica Bette Fellini), as they team up with a bounty hunter (Kadeem Hardison) to track down bail jumpers part-time while also trying to navigate the familiar drama of high school and relationships. Although they're best friends, the twins are predictably different: Sterling is an overachiever who takes school and her religious studies seriously and has a steady boyfriend (Spencer House) who's devoted to her; Blair, meanwhile, is an outspoken nonconformist, the twin who's more likely to be considered a rebel, even though both twins are rebelling against their buttoned-up Southern hometown by diving into the wild world of bail jumping.

The 10-episode first season is executive-produced by Jordan, Jenji Kohan, Tara Herrmann, Robert Sudduth, and Blake McCormick.

Teenage Bounty Hunters premieres Friday, Aug. 14 on Netflix.