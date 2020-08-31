Great news for everyone who's still not too sure about this whole Netflix thing and hasn't ponied up for a subscription: You can now watch a selection of Netflix originals for free! The streaming service is now allowing anyone curious about its shows and movies to check out some of them without a subscription, and all you have to do is visit netflix.com/watch-free.

As for what you can watch, it's a pretty eclectic lineup, so something here will surely pique the interest of any Netflix skeptics. Shows available include Stranger Things, Grace and Frankie, Elite, Love Is Blind, When They See Us, and Our Planet, while the movies range from Murder Mystery (which was famously Netflix's most popular title of last year, which isn't really relevant, but it's still hilariously bizarre), Bird Box, The Two Popes, and The Boss Baby: Back in Business, because why not?

It's worth mentioning that only one episode of each series is available, while the movies can all be watched in full. At the end of whatever you choose to watch, you'll be prompted with a message to sign up for Netflix. It's also worth mentioning that the free content can only be viewed on a computer or an Android phone, per the platform's support page.

Streaming services have seen a major spike during the pandemic, with NBCUniversal's new platform Peacock gaining over 10 million sign-ups since its July launch, so it makes sense that Netflix is trying to rein in some new subscribers. Happy (free) streaming!