Hey there. How you doing? Remember Jeffrey Epstein? The guy who "killed himself" in prison? Netflix remembers, and wants to make sure you do too with the first trailer for its upcoming docuseries Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich.

If it weren't for the COVID-19 pandemic, there's a good chance that we'd still be talking a lot about the Jeffrey Epstein case, which was one of the most talked-about news items of the year before fading under everything else that's happened. The mysterious tycoon was linked to some of the most powerful people in the world and accused of running a sex trafficking ring with underage girls. His suspicious death in prison in 2019 raised questions of a conspiracy to silence Epstein, who many theorize had dirt on famous figures.

The four-part series Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich from director Lisa Bryant, author James Patterson, and Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes executive producer Joe Berlinger examines the case mainly through the eyes of the many survivors who served as underage prostitutes for Epstein, as well as experts in the field. The victims' firsthand accounts look to stop the next predator from preying on women and the justice system from protecting those in the inner circles of power.

Jeffery Epstein: Filthy Rich premieres Wednesday, May 27 on Netflix.