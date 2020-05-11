Looking for something new to watch on Netflix? We're here to help! Here is a list of all the best new shows and movies released on Netflix the week of May 8-14.

In our stories about all the best new stuff coming to Netflix, "new" means something different for everyone. Perhaps you came here from the far future through a wormhole, meaning there would be nothing from Netflix that's new to you. You could also be a newborn baby, in which case everything is new to you (also, congrats on being able to read at such a young age!). Or there's a chance that you are a cord-cutter and don't have cable television, so what's old to some people is very new to you. If you're one of the latter, then there's all sorts of new TV heading your way courtesy of Netflix streaming the latest seasons of Grey's Anatomy (Saturday, May 9), Charmed (Saturday, May 9), and Riverdale (Thursday, May 14), so you can finally catch up with the rest of the world.

All titles debuted on Friday, May 8 unless otherwise noted. Here's what came out on Netflix last week.

The Biggest Releases

Dead to Me, Season 2

Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini return for more secrets, lies, and murder in the dark comedy about friendship under less-than-ideal circumstances. Jen and Judy's troubles get bigger and bigger after they have to deal with that [SPOILER] in the Season 1 finale, tying them together even more than before. The second season is once again loaded with twists, but they're darker than ever before as Dead to Me approaches Ozark-levels of manipulation and panic. Still, the show finds a way to make Jen and Judy's turbulent relationship the most entertaining part of the whole show. And with 30-minute episodes, Dead to Me is still one of Netflix's bingeable shows.

The Eddy, Season 1

La La Land and Whiplash director Damien Chazelle goes back to the jazz world for this limited series about the characters who populate a struggling club in Paris run by an American pianist (Andre Holland) who was once a star but has turned his back on his gift. It's not all bebop and hepcats though; at the center of the series is a murder mystery, which threatens the livelihood of the club and the musicians who rely on it. The Eddy has a focus on music, but it's the meditation on how difficult times can transform a person that really shines. (Trailer)

The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend

Are you one of those people who scream at the TV to make characters do something? "Don't go in the basement!" "Girl, dump his ass!" "Set a fire in the kitchen to distract the cartel kingpin so you can let Gus Fring's team of assassins into the compound to kill the kingpin while you run off into the Mexican desert thus ending your involuntary servitude to the cartel so that your dad doesn't get killed!" Well, lucky for you, Netflix is obsessed with the idea of interactive TV (see: Black Mirror's Bandersnatch, Bear Gryll's You vs. Wild, and some kids' stuff), and is applying state-of-the-art button pressing to a special episode of its comedy series The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. You get to choose if Kimmy and Tituss walk or take an Uber! And so forth. This will either work great, go terribly, or fall somewhere in the middle. As for the episode's actual plot, Kimmy discovers that there might be another bunker full of women, so she tries to save them just days before her wedding. (Tuesday, May 12 / Trailer)

Everything Else

Have a Good Trip

In this documentary film, a bunch of comedians and celebrities recall their experiences with hallucinogenic psychedelics (LSD, mushrooms, licking toads) and try to describe their trips. Their stories are enhanced with reenactments, costumes, and animation which will make you want to join in, so have a paper bag and some glue handy. For, uhhh, crafting. (Monday, May 11)

Trial By Media, Season 1

This docuseries focuses on the media's role in high-profile court cases and how its influence can steer public opinion and outcomes of court decisions. Focusing on six cases, including the trial of former Illinois governor and slimy no-good gutter worm Rod Blagojevic, Trial By Media might make you want to jump out of a window as you realize the justice system is broken. (Monday, May 11 / Trailer)

Too Hot to Handle: Extra Hot: The Reunion

Did you plow through the reality series Too Hot to Handle? Are you dying to know what happened to that one guy who compared his penis to an air freshener tube or that girl who asked how much she'd be penalized for anal? The cast of the series reunites, somehow, in a catch-up episode. Netflix is getting big into follow-up episodes, and if the boring, meaningless bonus episode of Tiger King is any indication, this will be a total waste of everyone's time. (Regular show Trailer)

Restaurants on the Edge, Season 2

Some supposed restaurant experts travel the world to help restaurants in exotic locations with great views stop sucking so badly. How about start by not charging 25 bucks for canned pasta? Yes, Season 1 came out on Netflix only a few months ago. (Trailer)

Rust Valley Restorers, Season 2

There ain't no ride out there in them those hills that these boys and gal won't restore, you hear? (Trailer)

18 regali

When was the last time you cried? I mean a good, uncontrollable, heaving sob? Make that last time this Friday, when you watch this Italian movie about a mother with terminal cancer who leaves 18 gifts behind for her unborn baby to open each birthday until she becomes a woman. (Trailer)

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey With a Toolbelt, Season 1

Is this a kids' show, or is it a hallucination of one of the celebrities from Have a Good Trip? (Trailer)

The Hollow, Season 2

Cartoons aren't just for kids. And they're not just for adults. Sometimes they're for teenagers, like this series about teens who must figure out how they got stuck in some sort of game that's full of giant chickens, evil robots, and a strange version of their reality. (Trailer)

Valeria, Season 1

A horny novelist at a crossroads in her life turns to writing erotic books on the advice of her horny friends, and then they all have sexcapades together in this Spanish series. (Trailer)

Bordertown, Season 3

After airing in its native land, the Finnish crime drama returns to Netflix to follow a detective who moves to a small town to ease his way out of work, but wouldn't you know it? He keeps getting pulled back in to solve murders. (Monday, May 11 / Trailer)

True: Terrific Tales, Season 1

This children's animated series seems to put out a new spin-off or season every other week, so I have to assume it's created by an evil A.I. brainwashing our children. (Tuesday, May 12 / Trailer)

The Wrong Missy

Do you think David Spade is funny? Or do you think he's annoying? I think he's kind of both. He stars in this comedy film about a guy who texts the wrong woman — the very funny Lauren Lapkus — to join him on a corporate retreat and boy does she spoil all the fun. And before you watch the trailer, how much money would you be willing to bet that Rob Schneider makes a cameo in the movie? (Wednesday, May 12 / Trailer )

