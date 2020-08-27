Netflix is ready to bring another hit video game series to the small screen. On Thursday, the streaming service announced that it has ordered an eight-episode live action series adaptation of Resident Evil, Capcom's massively popular horror game franchise.

Supernatural executive producer Andrew Dabb will serve as showrunner, executive producer, and writer on the new series. Dabb said in a statement, "Resident Evil is my favorite game of all time. I'm incredibly excited to tell a new chapter in this amazing story and bring the first ever Resident Evil series to Netflix members around the world. For every type of Resident Evil fan, including those joining us for the first time, the series will be complete with a lot of old friends, and some things (bloodthirsty, insane things) people have never seen before."

Per Netflix, Resident Evil will span two timelines. In the first, 14-year-old sisters Jade and Billie Wesker move to New Raccoon City, a manufactured, corporate town that is more than it seems. As if moving and dealing with adolescence weren't enough, their father conceals dark secrets that could destroy the world. In the second, a decade into the future, less than 15 million people are left on Earth, while more than 6 billion monsters — that is, people and animals infected with the T-virus — run rampant. Jade, now 30 years old, must struggle to survive in the New World while secrets of her past continue to haunt her.

The Walking Dead's Bronwen Hughes will direct and executive produce the first two episodes. Robert Kulzer and Oliver Berben of Constantin Film will also produce with Mary Leah Sutton.

The first Resident Evil game debuted in 1996 and has since sold more than 100 million games worldwide. The series was previously adapted for the silver screen with a six-film franchise starring Milla Jovovich and produced by Constantin Films.

This is but the latest video game adaptation announced by Netflix; the streaming service previously revealed its plans to create an animated series based on Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell.