Attention, gamers, Netflix is giving you a gift today. According to a report from Variety, an adaptation of Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell, the black-ops stealth video game (and famously the second-best Xbox game, lagging only behind Halo), is in the works at the streaming service. The game will be adapted as an adult animated series from Derek Kolstad, the creator and writer of the John Wick franchise, and therefore a guy who knows a thing or two about taking stealth operations to the screen. TV Guide has reached out to Netflix for comment but had not heard back at press time.

Kolstad has signed on as a writer and executive producer, and Netflix apparently liked the idea to enough to preemptively give the show a two-season, 16-episode order. While fans will surely be aware that the first Splinter Cell game spawned six sequel games as well as seven novels, nothing much is known yet about how the show will be adapted and whether it will remain faithful to the original source material.

Splinter Cell centers around former U.S. Navy SEAL Sam Fisher who is recruited by Third Echelon, a mysterious black ops division of the NSA. The player leads him through black ops missions, relying largely on stealth to get through. The first game was released in 2002, while the latest installment in the series came in 2013.

While Kolstad is best known for his work in the John Wick franchise, he also co-created the Kevin Hart and John Travolta-starring Quibi comedy, Die Hart, and wrote for the upcoming Disney+ show The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

A Splinter Cell movie has been rumored for years, and while there haven't been many update on the status of it for a while, fans should rest easy: this new Netflix series doesn't mean a film adaptation couldn't still happen.