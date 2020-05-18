NCIS is definitely back on for Season 18, along with NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans, although no date has been shored up yet — in part do to lingering complications from COVID-19. Still, we can rest assured Mark Harmon, Wilmer Valderrama and the rest of the show's stars are eager to get back to work as soon as possible, with more episodes like its last stunning installment with Christopher Lloyd. In hopes of learning more about what we'll see when it's back, TV Guide spoke with executive producer Frank Cardea and Gina Monreal, a co-executive producer, who shared some insight on what we can expect in Season 18.

Gibbs will be a more emotionally open leader.

As reported previously, Gibbs' experiences in the tear-jerking last episode will lead him to be more transparent about his emotions. Of course, emotional vulnerability is not something we've known Gibbs to be — and it's doesn't mean "weak" either. "One thing about the Gibbs character," Monreal said, "he's constantly evolving." Added Cardea: "I think he's going to be taking some risks and chances he never would have taken before."

A big milestone episode will be a flashback.

NCIS was set to air its 400th episode this season, a monumental achievement the producers, writers, cast and crew had obviously been looking forward to. Though plans were put on hold, that whopper of a birthday is going to be celebrated as soon as possible, and the plans are for that episode to be a flashback. "It's about how Gibbs and Ducky met," Cardea said. "It's a case that brings them back. There are wonderful moments and we see how Ducky and Gibbs met under strange circumstances."

Sloane is probably safe, for now.

There's a theory among NCIS fans that Jacqueline "Jack" Sloane (Maria Bello) might be meeting her demise soon — supposedly in Season 17. According to the conspiracies, Sloane's would-be death at the end of the season would've closed it on a dramatic note, keeping Gibbs in an unnerved state that's more interesting for the series. Alleged details of her reported contract been part of sleuths' story too. Clearly, it's not possible for her to die in Season 17 since that's now over, but when asked if Sloane might die as the show moves forward, Cardea laughed it off. "We never talk about what we're going to do," he said adding that if word got out that Sloane's death was in the cards, they wouldn't do it. That's not quite a denial, but it's also a hint this rumor doesn't have much merit.

NCIS aired its last episode of Season 17 before a hiatus on April 14. Past episodes are streaming on CBS All Access.