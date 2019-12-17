If you've been waiting to hear what the deal is with Tony (Michael Weatherly) and Ziva (Cote de Pablo) ever since she made her fantastic return to NCIS, your time has finally come. The midseason finale gave us a much-needed Tony update, and frankly... it took you guys long enough!

When Ziva first returned from the dead (so to speak), our first question was whether Tony knew, followed in quick succession by, if so, how, and when, and where he found out that his beloved character did not, in fact, perish when we thought she had. It turns out, Adam (Damon Dayoub) was the one to make sure Tali got to Tony after Ziva's "death," and we even got a flashback scene of Adam showing her photos of Tony and Tali together, assuring her that Tony and Gibbs (Mark Harmon) bought the story of her demise.

NCIS Reveals How Ziva Survived the Farmhouse Bombing

If you were worried Tony was still in the dark though, rest easy. He apparently caught up with her after he left NCIS, but they've had little contact in the interim. The last time Ziva held Tali was in Cairo, when she rendezvoused with Tony and her daughter. Cue the waterworks as Ziva explained she knew Tony would watch over Tali when he cut a bandaid (which Tali hates) into the shape of heart for her.

Luckily this won't be the last we see of Ziva, since Cote de Pablo is set to appear in the midseason premiere of NCIS on Tuesday, Jan. 7. Fingers crossed for a more updates!

NCIS returns Tuesday, Jan. 7 at 8/7c on CBS.

(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.)