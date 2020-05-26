NCIS is definitely back on for Season 18, along with NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans, although no premiere dates have been shored up yet — in part due to lingering complications from COVID-19. Plans for shooting new episodes are still up in the air (although there are hints that California will start allowing productions to resume in July), which means that for the time being, stars of CBS' procedural have to find ways to keep themselves busy (and safe) until they get the call it's time to start working again. We can rest assured Mark Harmon and the rest of the team want to get back in the saddle as soon as conceivably possible, but, what are they doing in the meantime? And what clues about Season 18 can we find from their social media footprints? Come, lurk with us on their Instagram and Twitter pages to find out all we can.

One of the most visible and social-media savvy members of the NCIS fam, the man who plays Nick Torres has been keeping busy in his off months. For starters, you know he's keeping it right and tight with workouts, as indicated in this post, but also working on creating inclusive content through his production company.

He's also been doing his part to spread some goodwill: he took some time to chat with a domestic worker — essential people in the labor force — about their work during the pandemic and took a minute to celebrate 2020 graduates. Way to go Wilmer.

A noted hip-hop enthusiast, Murray — McGee on NCIS — has kept a sort of low profile since the season wrapped. He did, however, give a shout out to his wife on Mother's Day (awww) — posting a pic from a trip (Europe?) from an undisclosed time.

Murray is also pretty hyped about a new Future album, it seems.

oh me oh my... =)



Future Announces 'High Off Life' Album Release Date — https://t.co/j6yQo0oyEl via @hiphopdx — Sean Harland Murray (@SeanHMurray) May 13, 2020

Special Agent Eleanor Bishop isn't going to atrophy while she's not working - no way. For starters, she bought nice house in late March, so it's safe to assume she's been doing happy home stuff — you know, painting, decorating, putting up bird feeders — which is a great distraction now. She also celebrated a socially distant birthday in April (hey Taurus!).

She's also been reading a bit — this girl likes her poetry — and seems to have gotten a new bike and fetching helmet to go with it.

Sloane hasn't missed a beat. Apart from enjoying the books and artistic inspirations in her home, she's been an ambassador for a program lifting up women in film, and a judge for a contest evaluating submissions from women filmmakers. Nice!

The man better known as Jimmy Palmer hasn't shared a whole lot since Season 17 ended, but he has missed his cast mates so much that he's hopped online to hangout with them — like May 25 when he went on IG live to pal around with Diona Reasonover. Maybe they'll do it again!

Like a lot of us, the lady who plays Kasie Hines has been feeling the lockdown doldrums and coping by eating a LOT and catching up on movies — in her case Alien.

She also recently celebrated a two-year anniversary with her wife. Aww!

Of course, the head honcho, lead star and executive producer Mark Harmon isn't exactly a social media butterfly; his last post was in December of 2018. There's no telling what he's been up to but it's very likely that his downtime is filled with family moments — and new ideas on how to keep the NCIS franchise the powerhouse that it is.

NCIS aired its last episode of Season 17 before a hiatus on April 14. Past episodes are streaming on CBS All Access.