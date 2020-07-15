NBC's new streaming service Peacock is officially here and teeming with loads of original content for your enjoyment, including the dystopian drama Brave New World, which is based on Aldous Huxley's novel of the same name, and the anticipated Psych: The Movie sequel Psych 2: Lassie Come Home.

The streaming platform will also soon be delivering a special treat for fans of Dick Wolf's iconic procedural shows. Back episodes of Wolf's Law & Order franchise, including Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, along with Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D., will soon be available to stream on the service, which launched nationwide on July 15. As it stands, fans can only catch episodes from seasons currently airing via the NBC website and Hulu. No word yet on the exact date when these episodes will be available, however, and there's another catch: They'll only be available to premium users.

For those fans who are willing to pony up for one of the service's premium tier options, though, Peacock's arrival means that you can finally see how Casey (Jesse Spencer) and Dawson (Monica Raymund) fell in love on Chicago Fire or revisit earlier seasons of SVU with Captain Cragen (Dann Florek) and Detective Munch (Richard Belzer). The ad-supported premium tier costs $4.99/month and features no more than five minutes of advertising per hour and unlocks the entire catalog including Dick Wolf's Chicago and Law & Order franchises, full episodes of Peacock Originals, additional classics like Cheers and House, and select WWE programing including WWE Untold and Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions. An ad-free version of the premium tier is also available for $9.99 per month.

Peacock's free tier also comes with a selection of classic TV shows and films like Parks & Recreation, Saturday Night Live, and Jurassic Park, along with next-day streaming for current seasons of broadcast shows like This Is Us and The Blacklist, sample episodes of Peacock Originals, and a collection of news and sports programming such as the Today Show and the Olympics.

Peacock launched on July 15.