Weeks after her tragic death, Naya Rivera will appear in the Netflix reality series Sugar Rush in what is believed to be her final television appearance. Rivera participated as a guest judge in the series back in February, according to Deadline, and Netflix will dedicate the episode she appears in to her, which will be released alongside the rest of the season on Friday, July 31.

Netflix reportedly mulled over the decision to air Rivera's episode, but decided to move forward with it after consulting Rivera's manager Gladys Gonzalez, who has been in close contact with Rivera's family. It was the final show or movie Rivera shot before Hollywood was shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sugar Rush features amateur bakers whipping up sweet treats against the clock and each other, shooting for a grand prize of $10,000. Hunter March hosts, with Candace Nelson and Adriana Zumbo serving as the series' regular judges.

Rivera, an actress on Glee and a musical artist, was declared missing on July 8 after her 4-year-old son was found alone on a boat on Lake Piru in Ventura Country, California. Her body was recovered on July 13.