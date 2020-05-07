Dust off those history books! Disney is cooking up not just one, but two new National Treasure projects. One of them just happens to be a TV series for Disney+.

In an interview with Collider for his new Starz series Hightown, National Treasure producer Jerry Bruckheimer revealed that he's got two new projects within the franchise currently in development. One is another sequel for the big screen, so details there are sparse, but the other is apparently a younger-skewing TV series that would go on Disney's new streaming service.

"Hopefully, they'll both come together and we'll bring you another National Treasure," Bruckheimer said, "but they're both very active ... The one for Disney+ is a much younger cast. It's the same concept but a young cast."

Thus far, Disney+ has launched a smattering of original series, most notably The Mandalorian and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. With those two projects alone, the streamer has proved it can handle high concept action/adventure as well as youth-oriented content, and it certainly seems like this younger version of National Treasure would have a fair amount of both.

As for just how young the characters in this new series would be, a teenage treasure hunt is always a fun option. Then again, considering how many obscure bits of historical knowledge Ben Gates (Nicholas Cage) and his cohorts needed to save the day, this new series might not want to skew too young.