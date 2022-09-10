Join or Sign In
The series is an expansion of the National Treasure movie franchise
Seventeen years ago, National Treasure became a global phenomenon. Viewers around the world watched as Nicholas Cage's Benjamin Franklin Gates solved clue after clue to locate a hidden national treasure. In 2007, the adventure saga continued with the sequel film National Treasure: Book of Secrets, and now it's beginning another adventure in a new medium with a TV series on Disney+, premiering just in time for Christmas.
The Disney+ National Treasure series follows a new group of young treasure hunters, diving into American history from a very modern perspective. Mira Nair will direct the project, and Jon Turteltaub, the director of the two original movies, returns to executive produce. They will be joined by Cormac and Marianne Wibberley, who co-wrote the screenplays of the National Treasure films.
In September, the cast hit up D23 Expo in Anaheim with a release date and full trailer for the new series, along with a few exciting details about the journey that awaits. See below for everything we know about who's next to steal the Declaration of Independence...or whatever important artifact is in danger of being stolen this time.
National Treasure: Edge of History will hit Disney+ on Dec. 14 with two episodes.
On July 6, Collider reported that the official title of the Disney+ series will be National Treasure: Edge of History.
Lisette Alexis leads the series as Jess, described by Disney+ as a "brilliant and resourceful DREAMer in search of answers about her family." The show will follow Jess as she searches for a Pan-American treasure. Catherine Zeta-Jones stars as Billie, who is a "badass billionaire, black-market antiquities expert," according to Deadline. Deadline also reported that Lyndon Smith will be playing FBI Agent Ross and Zuri Reed will be playing Jess' best friend Tasha. Jordan Rodrigues joins the cast as Ethan, another one of Jess' best friends, and Antonio Cipriano will star as Oren, who Deadline described as a "lovable but self-obsessed goofball." Jake Austin Walker is set to play Liam, a musician who comes from a family of treasure hunters.
It was announced during San Diego Comic-Con 2022 that Harvey Keitel will join the series, reprising his role of Peter Sandusky from the films. Earlier this year, Disney+ announced that Justin Bartha is set to return as Riley Poole, Ben's best friend.
In March, Disney+ dropped a first look image of the new National Treasure series. The photo features Rodrigues, Alexis, Reed, and Cipriano.