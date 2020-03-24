Short-form, mobile-only streaming service Quibi debuts April 6, and trailers for its multitude of launch shows are coming out. On Tuesday, Quibi released the full trailer for its thriller series Most Dangerous Game, which will premiere on launch day.

Most Dangerous Game is a contemporary take on the famous old short story by Richard Connell about a rich man hunting a poor man, which entered the public domain this year. It stars Liam Hemsworth as Dodge Tynes, a man with a terminal illness who wants to provide for his wife (Sarah Gadon) and unborn child before he dies. In desperation, he turns to a shady guy (two-time Oscar winner Christoph Waltz), who hooks him up with a special gig: For 24 hours, he will be hunted by assassins. If he can survive the day, he'll get $24.5 million.

Most Dangerous Game is written by Scorpion's Nick Santora and directed by Mad Men's Phil Abraham, who both executive-produce. Quibi describes it as a "Movie in Chapters," with each chapter being 10 minutes or less. On Monday, Quibi released a trailer for another of its launch "Movies in Chapters," another survival thriller called Survive, which stars Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins.

Previously, Quibi released a short teaser for Most Dangerous Game.

Most Dangerous Game will be available when Quibi launches on Monday, April 6.