Monster Season 2: Release Date, Subject, Cast, and Everything to Know

Netflix is turning its serial killer hit into an anthology series
Get ready for more controversial dramatizations of serial killers and their victims. Netflix has ordered two more seasons of Monster, its mega-hit series from creators Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan. Season 1, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, is the second-most-watched English-language Netflix series ever, according to the streaming service, and Netflix is following up that success by turning Monster into its own version of American Crime Story, Murphy's other hit true crime adaptation anthology series. (Netflix also ordered another season of The Watcher, Murphy and Brennan's other hit true crime series.)
The Monster renewal just happened, so there's no available information about what Seasons 2 and 3 will be about, who will be in it, or the release date. But we do know a little bit, and we can speculate a little bit more.
Here's what we know so far about Monster Season 2 on Netflix.
Netflix renewed Monster for Seasons 2 and 3 and The Watcher for Season 2 on Nov. 7. "The future installments of Monster will tell the stories of other monstrous figures who have impacted society," according to Netflix.
We don't know! "Monstrous figures who have impacted society" is totally vague. If Murphy and his collaborators want to keep going down the famous serial killer route in future seasons, there are many obvious choices, like John Wayne Gacy, Richard Ramirez, or Ted Bundy, or even the original Monster, Aileen Wuornos.
But if Ryan Murphy wants to continue to explore themes of race, sexual identity, and violence and remains unafraid to court controversy, a season about Lee Boyd Malvo and John Allen Muhammad — the so-called "D.C. Snipers" who killed 10 people during a terrifying spree in Maryland and Virginia in 2002 — seems like the perfect sequel to Dahmer. (Semi-coincidentally, Muhammad and Malvo were the subjects of a season of a popular true crime podcast also known as Monster.)
There's no release date yet, but Murphy is very prolific and this show is huge, so we wouldn't be surprised if it's back online within a year and a half of the official renewal. That being said, the gaps between American Crime Story seasons range from just under two years to almost three-and-a-half years, so there's not really a pattern to draw from. We'll simply have to wait and see.
We're a long way from a trailer, but it will be here when it's ready.
No one has been cast in Monster Season 2 yet, but Murphy likes to work with the same actors over and over again — Dahmer star Evan Peters is a veteran of the American Horror Story franchise, as well as Murphy's drag ball drama Pose, to name one example — so we anticipate there will be at least one familiar face from the Ryan Murphyverse somewhere in the cast.
Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is available to stream on Netflix. Further seasons will also be on Netflix.