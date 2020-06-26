Hightown's Jackie Quiñones (Monica Raymund) is determined to solve Sherry's Murder, and as she gets closer to the truth, things are about to get even more complicated for the National Marine Fisheries Service agent. Her latest clue points to her friend Junior's (Shane Harper) involvement in the young woman's death which further complicates an already complex situation. In a sneak peek at Sunday's episode, Jackie hits up Junior's boss Mike to confirm Junior's whereabouts on the night of Sherry's murder.

"Global warming. F--- Trump, amirite?" Jackie says in the video, responding to Mike's observation that he's catching fewer fish despite going out more frequently.

However, their small talk takes a small turn when Jackie notices an entry missing from the boat's log. After all, Junior's boat left traveled to Truro and back to Provincetown again on the night that Sherry was murdered. Mike's quick deflection of her line of questioning suggests that he may be covering for Junior and potentially himself. Whatever the case, it's clear that Jackie struck a nerve.

The episode will see Jackie call on Ray (James Badge Dale) and his squad to track down Junior before Frankie (Amaury Nolasco) has him killed. Meanwhile, Renee (Riley Voelkel) will start to question her blossoming relationship with Ray.

Hightown airs Sundays at 8/7c on Starz.