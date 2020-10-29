Now Playing Ginnifer Goodwin on Why She Wanted to Work With Marc Cherry on Why Women Kill

CBS All Access is beefing up the cast of Why Women Kill Season 2 with a top-notch roster of TV favorites. The streaming service announced on Thursday that Once Upon a Time alum Lana Parrilla and Shadowhunters' Matthew Daddario will play lovers in the anthology series' upcoming sophomore season.

Parrilla is playing Rita, a sardonic woman waiting for her elderly husband to die. She rules her garden club "with an iron fist" and spends a lot of time with her younger boyfriend, Scooter (Daddario), who is "not too bright," according to the official character description. However, things won't go smoothly between the two when Rita begins to suspect that Scooter is having another affair.

On top of previously announced stars Allison Tolman and Nick Frost, Season 2 will also feature B.K. Cannon (Switched at Birth) as Alma's (Tolman) self-deprecating daughter Dee; Jordane Christie (The Haunting of Hill House) as Vern, the private detective Rita hires to investigate Scooter; and Veronica Falcón as Catherine, the daughter of Rita's elderly husband, who is ready to destroy her stepmother after a mysterious accident occurs.

The critically acclaimed first season of Why Women Kill spanned multiple time periods, but Season 2 will be set in 1949. The description teases that new season of the Marc Cherry drama will "explore what it means to be beautiful, the hidden truth behind the facades people present to the world, the effects of being ignored and overlooked by society, and finally, the lengths one woman will go in order to finally belong."

Season 1 of Why Women Kill is now streaming on CBS All Access, which will become Paramount+ in 2021.