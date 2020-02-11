It looks like Matt Hardy might be done with the WWE. After a brutal attack by Randy Orton during Monday's episode of Raw, which saw him receive an RKO followed by a Con-Chair-To, the wrestler tweeted a cryptic goodbye message accompanied by a video alluding to his exit from the mainstream wrestling promotion.

The video in question is the latest episode of his eccentric web series, "Free the Delete." Throughout the episode, Hardy hints that he might be moving on from the WWE. From expressing his dissatisfaction with the current state of his career to literally saying, "I gotta get out of here" and then calling up a mysterious "he" to start a very important conversation, all signs point to Hardy not only leaving the WWE, but possibly joining All Elite Wrestling.

Hardy wouldn't be the first WWE wrestler to jump ship to the burgeoning company. Ever since it debuted in 2019, AEW — which recently signed a deal to remain on TNT through 2023 — has recruited high profile WWE alum like Cody and Brandi Rhodes, Chris Jericho, Dean Ambrose (who now wrestles as Jon Moxley), Awesome Kong, Jack Swagger (who now wrestles as Jake Hager), and even legendary commentator Jim Ross.

Plus, the timing works out perfectly for Hardy to cross over. In recent segments, AEW's Dark Order has hinted at the impending arrival of their nefarious leader the Exalted One, who sounds an awful lot like the Brilliantly Broken One. Hardy stuttering on "I am ex- ex- ex-" before landing on "exhausted" in "Free the Delete" could also be interpreted as a nod to his potential new AEW gig. However, nothing has been confirmed.

Whether or not Hardy is headed to AEW remains to be seen. What's clear, though, is that his time with the WWE is up — at least for now. The Raw segment felt like a swan song of sorts, with Hardy regaling the audience with highlights of his Hall of Fame career before falling victim to Randy Orton. Pro Wrestling Sheet reports that the segment was a way to write Hardy off WWE TV and I'm inclined to agree.

WWE's Raw airs Mondays at 8/7c on USA Network. Meanwhile. AEW: Dynamite airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on TNT.