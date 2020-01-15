Here's some good news for wrestling fans: All Elite Wrestling isn't going anywhere anytime soon. WarnerMedia announced during Wednesday's Television Critics Association's winter press tour presentation that All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite has been renewed through 2023.

In addition, AEW's presence on TNT will expand to include another live show that has already been ordered straight to series. While we don't know the title of this second series, the news is part of TNT and AEW's joint commitment to provide alternative wrestling to the likes of WWE, which has thrived with virtually no real competition for nearly two decades. AEW's arrival last year certainly changed that, and its continued growth only solidifies its status as a legitimate force to be reckoned with in the wrestling world.

"When we launched AEW one year ago, we wanted to start a revolution that would disrupt the wrestling business, but everyone said that it would take a strong weekly television partner to make AEW real in the eyes of everyone — above all, the fans," Tony Khan, president and CEO of AEW, said in a statement.

Khan continued, "What virtually no one realized at the time was Kevin Reilly and TNT were committed to this very same movement from Day One, and their belief in us made it possible for AEW to think and act big from the start. Here we are, only three months into Wednesday Night Dynamite, and now we've been extended through 2023! We're now making the ultimate statement that the team of AEW and TNT is here to stay and to bring fans more of the great wrestling that the fans demand and deserve."

Dynamite airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on TNT.

All Elite Wrestling Photo: TNT

