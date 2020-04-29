The Masked Singer has gotten really inventive this season with the way it rolls out clues. One time, clue packages were delivered by a "friend" who shared tidbits about the singers' past; recently it had contestants pass luggage through a security scanner, not unlike those you'd see at the airport (remember going places?) to show us the items inside their bags that would reveal some hints.

On tonight's episode, The Masked Singer is parlaying curiosity into epicuriosity, which is a horrible way of saying that clues will be food-related. Famous chef Gordon Ramsay stops by as guest host, and as you can see in the exclusive clip above, masked singers will be asked to present a dish that might offer some insight into their identity. Well, it gets really real when Night Angel, who we're pretty sure is Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss, presents her dish: bugs on a stick! From the looks of it, Nick Cannon gives them a try.

Two things stand out about this moment: one, that Nick Cannon would dare risk bug juice squirting out onto one of his immaculate ensembles and two, this seems like another hint that this is indeed Kandi Burruss. How do we know? Well, Nick shouts, "They look like cockroaches!" and RHOA fans might remember that long-running and friendship-ending storyline a few seasons back when NeNe Leakes was furious at Kim Zolciak and her daughter for posting a video from NeNe's house where, allegedly, roaches were running around like it was the 4th of July and they'd just got out of quarantine. Sounds plausible right?

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays 8/7c on Fox.