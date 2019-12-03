Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) is getting a new lease on life in Marvel Studios' Black Widow. The first trailer for her long-awaited standalone film has finally been revealed, and it looks like she's in for one lethal family reunion.

The trailer shows Natasha confronting her past in a homecoming — more like a Killing Eve-style stand-off — with her pseudo-sister Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh). We're then introduced to even more people Natasha has "unfinished business" with: Melina Vostokoff, aka Iron Maiden (Rachel Weisz), and Alexei Shostakov, aka Red Guardian (David Harbour, sporting a gnarly beard).

For reasons that became clear in Avengers: Endgame, Black Widow will take audiences back in time to before her fateful trip to Vormir to recover the Soul Stone. As confirmed after the film's first footage was released at San Diego Comic-Con in July, Black Widow takes place between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, as Black Widow faces the Taskmaster.

Black Widow hits theaters on Friday, May 1, 2020.