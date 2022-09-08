Marvel's Thor: Love and Thunder Is Now Available To Stream at Home

One of the biggest superhero movies of the year is now available to stream at home.

Thor: Love and Thunder was a big box office draw when it was released in theaters in July earlier this year, as it took in more than $755 million worldwide. While audiences were mixed on the film, it's still on the positive side on Metacritic with a 57 Metascore from critics and a 5.2 user score from average moviegoers.

And thanks to Amazon Prime Video, now is your chance to watch it at home in 4K Ultra HD for $20.

Natalie Portman and Chris Hemsworth, Thor: Love and Thunder Marvel Studios

Directed by Taika Waititi, Thor: Love and Thunder is the fourth installment in the Thor film franchise and follows Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi), and Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) -- who is now the Mighty Thor -- squaring off against Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who wants to kill all Gods in the universe.

The movie also features Jaimie Alexander, Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff, Sean Gunn, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, and Brett Goldstein, with Russell Crowe.

Meanwhile, Thor: Love and Thunder is available to stream in 4K for $20 at Vudu and Google Play Movie & TV too. The movie is also streaming on Disney+ for subscribers.

