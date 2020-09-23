As many movie theaters remain closed across the country amid the coronavirus pandemic, more and more films are being delayed multiple times over. And that is true for Marvel's highly anticipated Black Widow. Disney has officially moved the Scarlett Johansson movie, which is the character's long awaited solo-film, from Nov. 6 to May 7, 2021, which is a whole year after it was originally supposed to debut.

Given the way the Marvel Cinematic Universe is connected, it's unsurprising that this delay has once again set off a series of delays across the MCU. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will now premiere July 9, 2021, while Eternals has been pushed all the way to Nov. 5, 2021.

As far as we know, the other films in the MCU are still on schedule. Sony's upcoming third Spider-Man film starring Tom Holland, which is being co-financed by Disney, is still set to debut Dec. 17, 2021, while Thor: Love and Thunder is slated for Feb. 18, 2022. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is planned for March 25, 2022, and the Captain Marvel sequel is set for July 8, 2020. However, it remains unclear what the status of the Black Panther sequel is after Chadwick Boseman's death in August.

Black Widow is scheduled to hit theaters May 7, 2021.